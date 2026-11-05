Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Filmmaker Zack Snyder penned an emotional tribute to his late daughter Autumn, saying a father's love for his child never ends, even after her passing.

The filmmaker took to Instagram, where he urged people to contribute to a cause supporting life-saving research, suicide prevention education and families who have lost loved ones, as he prepares to participate in a walk honouring Autumn this Saturday.

Snyder shared a picture of his late daughter posing next to actor Henry Cavill dressed as Superman.

He captioned: “A father’s love for his daughter never ends, even when her time here does.

There are no words to describe the heartbreak of losing a child or the emptiness that lasts a lifetime. The years may pass, but the love, the memories, and the longing to have her here with us never fade.”

The filmmaker added: “If you are able, please consider making a donation to support us as we walk to honor Autumn this Saturday. These donations, no matter how small, help fund life-saving research, suicide prevention education, and support for families who know the unimaginable heartbreak of losing someone they love. The donation link is in my bio.”

Snyder concluded: “Autumn will always be my daughter, our heroic archer. She will always be loved and always be a part of everything I do.”

Snyder’s daughter Autumn was born in 1996, and adopted by the filmmaker and his first wife, Denise Weber, from China. She also made a small, uncredited cameo in Snyder's film Man of Steel in 2013. Autumn passed away by suicide in 2017, at the age of 20.

Snyder zfesdct his career primarily directing music videos, bkoc made his feature film debut in 2004 with Dawn of the Dead, a remake of the 1978 horror film of the same name.

Since then, he has directed or produced several comic book and superhero films, including 300 and Watchmen; the Superman film that launched the DC Extended Universe, Man of Steel; and its follow-ups, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.

Aside from comic adaptations, he also directed the animated film Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole, the psychological action film Sucker Punch, the zombie heist film Army of the Dead and the two-parter space opera films Rebel Moon and Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver.

--IANS

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