Istanbul, Nov 25 (IANS) Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings admitted his side was “not good enough” after suffering a 1-0 defeat against Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League, saying Unai Emery’s men lacked consistency and failed to do enough to win at the highest level of European football.

Deniz Gul scored the decisive goal in the 79th minute at RAMS Park on Wednesday, heading home from close range after Villa failed to clear a Galatasaray corner. The defeat extended Villa’s winless run to six matches across all competitions and left them ninth in the Champions League league phase standings.

Reflecting on the performance, Mings said Villa had shown glimpses of their quality but were unable to maintain their standards throughout the contest.

“I think ‘okay’ is not good enough. We’re just not at our free-flowing best at the moment.I think we defended well in large parts of the game. I think we built up well and got through their press at times, and had some opportunities to hurt them,” Mings said after the match.

“The margins are so tight, and when you come to places like this, you have to win duels, you have to fight, you have to do all the things that give you a chance to get higher up the pitch and maintain the momentum, and we ultimately fell short of that,” he added.

The defender stressed that the responsibility for the disappointing result rested with the entire team, adding that Villa needed to rediscover the consistency that had brought them success previously.

“Everything is a collective responsibility. It’s a real team effort. We’re just trying to find, at the moment, our way, and trying to learn from the previous games, trying to do things that have given us success until now. At the moment, we’re finding it in patches, but we’re not finding it consistently enough, and I think today was another example of that,” he said.

“We showed what we can do in patches, and that’s not good enough when you come here and play at the top level,” he added.

Mings also expressed disappointment over the manner in which Villa conceded the decisive goal, insisting that the defenders should have shown greater urgency to clear the danger inside their penalty area.

“I actually haven’t seen it back, but I remember the ball bobbling around. I just think, whenever the ball comes into our box, we should be so desperate and so full of desire to get rid of it, to win the first contact and ultimately not let that be the thing that decides the game, so it’s very disappointing from our point of view,” he said.

Villa have now suffered consecutive Champions League defeats for the first time under Emery and failed to score for the fourth time during their six-match winless spell.

--IANS

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