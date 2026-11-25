Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has proposed sweeping changes to the governance framework of stock exchanges, depositories and clearing corporations, including shorter tenures for managing directors and senior executives, as part of efforts to reduce concentration of authority and strengthen institutional independence.

In a consultation paper, the market regulator proposed reducing the maximum tenure of a managing director (MD) at a single market infrastructure institution (MII) to eight years from the current 10 years, while introducing, for the first time, a cumulative cap on service across multiple MIIs.

Under the proposal, an MD would be allowed to serve a maximum of 12 years across market infrastructure institutions, subject to a limit of three terms.

Executives already holding office when the revised framework comes into effect would be permitted a higher cumulative cap of 15 years and would be allowed to complete their current terms.

SEBI said the proposals are aimed at addressing "key man risk" arising from prolonged dependence on individual executives at institutions that play a critical role in market regulation and oversight.

According to the regulator, lengthy tenures can result in concentration of institutional knowledge, decision-making authority and industry relationships, potentially weakening board oversight and governance standards.

The consultation paper also proposes tenure restrictions for executive directors.

An executive director would be permitted to serve a maximum of eight years at one institution and up to 16 years across multiple MIIs.

For individuals who serve as both executive director and managing director during their careers, SEBI has suggested combined limits of 12 years at a single institution and 20 years across market infrastructure institutions.

In a separate governance-related proposal, the regulator has recommended reducing the maximum age limit for public interest directors from 75 years to 70 years and lowering their permissible tenure from three terms to two three-year terms.

SEBI said public interest directors increasingly require expertise in areas such as cybersecurity, operational resilience, technology risk and investor protection, making periodic board refreshment important for effective oversight.

The regulator has additionally proposed extending restrictions on simultaneous directorships to associate entities of market infrastructure institutions and reducing the number of statutory committees on which public interest directors can serve.

The proposals remain at the consultation stage with SEBI inviting public comments until December 11.

If adopted, the new framework would significantly reshape succession planning and leadership structures across India's key market institutions while providing transition arrangements for existing executives.

--IANS

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