Ajman, Nov 25 (IANS) Sri Lanka defeated Ireland by six wickets to win the ICC Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy 2026, with Imesha Dulani producing an unbeaten 44 to guide her side to the target of 97 in just 12.4 overs in the final at the Karwan Sports Club on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka made a brisk start to the chase before Sanjana Kavindi departed for 25 off 22 balls, including four boundaries. Captain Harshitha Samarawickrama was dismissed for a duck on the next delivery, leaving the side at 35/2.

Ireland briefly fought their way back into the contest through Kia McCartney and Cara Murray. McCartney claimed two wickets for 16 runs, while Murray finished with 2/38 to reduce Sri Lanka to 69/4 in the ninth over.

However, Dulani ensured there were no further setbacks, sharing an unbeaten 30-run partnership with Kavisha Dilhari, who contributed 16 not out off 10 deliveries, including two boundaries. The pair guided Sri Lanka to 99/4 in 12.4 overs to seal the title.

Earlier, Sri Lanka’s bowlers produced a disciplined performance to restrict Ireland to 96 in 19.3 overs after opting to bat first.

Ireland suffered an early collapse, losing captain Gaby Lewis in the opening over at 5/1 before slipping to 10/2. The pressure continued as they were reduced to 54/6 inside 12 overs.

Alana Dalzell top-scored with 24 off 25 deliveries, hitting one boundary, while Louise Little made 15 off 17 balls, including two fours. Georgina Dempsey also contributed 13 off 13 deliveries, with two boundaries, but Ireland struggled to build partnerships.

Sathya Sandeepani led Sri Lanka’s bowling effort with an impressive four-wicket haul, returning figures of 4/13 in four overs. Kavisha Dilhari (1/16), Sugandika Kumari (1/19), Nimasha Meepage (1/21) and Chethana Vimukthi (1/24) also picked up a wicket each.

Sri Lanka’s sharp fielding further added to Ireland’s troubles, with two run-outs contributing to their eventual collapse.

The victory crowned Sri Lanka champions of the second edition of the tournament, succeeding Thailand, who won the inaugural title in 2025.

Brief Scores: Ireland Women all out for 96 in 19.3 overs (Alana Dalzell 24, Louise Little 15; Sathya Sandeepani 4-13, Kavisha Dilhari 1-16) lost to Sri Lanka women 99/4 in 12.4 overs (Imesha Dulani 44*, Sanjana Kavindi 25; Kia McCartney 2-16, Cara Murray 2-38) by six wickets.

--IANS

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