Georgetown, Nov 25 (IANS) India's High Commissioner to Guyana Chinmoy Naik called on Guyana Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo on Tuesday (local time), with discussions held on deepening the bilateral partnership, particularly in investment and trade sectors.

"HC Chinmoy Naik today (Nov 24) called on Hon. Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, Vice President, Cooperative Republic of Guyana. Focus of the call on was on how to deepen India-Guyana partnership, especially in trade and investment domains," the High Commission of India in Guyana posted on X.

Chinmoy Naik also held a meeting with Guyana's Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat, where both sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation in natural resources and energy.

Following the meeting, the High Commission of India in Guyana on X wrote, "Hon. Vickram Bharrat, Minister of Natural Resources, Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, was called on by HC Chinmoy Naik on Nov 24. They discussed mutually beneficial ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in the area of natural resources and energy."

On November 14, Naik held a meeting with Guyana's Minister of Human Services and Social Security, with discussions held on cooperation in training and capacity building, women and child development and cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

"A courtesy call was made today by HC Chinmoy Naik on Hon. Dr. Vindhya Persaud, Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana. During the call, future bilateral cooperation in the areas of training and capacity building, women and child development and cultural and people to people exchanges were explored," the Indian High Commission in Guyana posted on X.

On November 5, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar met Guyanese President Irfaan Ali on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2026, where both nations announced an extension of a USD 500 million Line of Credit for the South American nation's public and defence infrastructure.

Taking to X, EAM Jaishankar said, "Delighted to meet with President Dr Irfaan Ali of Guyana. Reviewed the steady progress in our bilateral cooperation, especially after PM Narendra Modi's visit in 2024. Announced extension of USD 500 mn Line of Credit for roads, health and; defence projects."

"Signed agreements on supply and installation of MSEs manufacturing projects, grant assistance for implementation of Quick Impact Projects, and cooperation in Digital Public Infrastructure & functioning of a UPI-like System in Guyana," he added.

--IANS

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