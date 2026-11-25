Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani visited the Mumbai Book Festival 2026 on Wednesday and appreciated the initiative, particularly the participation of a large number of students, describing it as a unique effort to encourage reading and promote knowledge among people.

Addressing the event, Gautam Adani said he was pleasantly surprised to see the enthusiastic participation of students and lauded the organisers for creating a platform that brings books and readers together.

Speaking during the visit, Adani said, "Today, I got the opportunity to visit the Mumbai Book Festival 2026. Before coming here, I did not know that so many students were participating in it. This is a very unique initiative, and I greatly appreciate it."

"I pray that children and every citizen make the maximum possible use of these books and gain as much knowledge and learning from them as they can," he added.

The Mumbai Book Festival 2026 began on November 24 (Tuesday) and will continue until November 29 at the University of Mumbai's Kalina Campus.

The festival is open to visitors from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day, offering book lovers, students and readers an opportunity to explore a wide range of literary works and participate in various cultural and literary activities.

The event has been organised by the National Book Trust, India, in collaboration with the Government of Maharashtra and the University of Mumbai.

More than 600 book stalls have been set up at the festival, featuring titles across multiple genres and languages.

The wide selection is aimed at catering to readers with varied interests, including students, children, academics and general book enthusiasts.

Apart from the book stalls, the six-day event features more than 100 sessions, including panel discussions, interactions with authors at designated Authors' Corners and book launch programmes.

These activities provide a platform for readers to engage with writers, exchange ideas and gain insights into different subjects and literary works.

--IANS

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