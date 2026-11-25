Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Actress Athiya Shetty has offered a heartwarming glimpse into her family life by sharing a picture of her husband, cricketer KL Rahul, holding their baby girl.

Taking to Instagram, Athiya posted the adorable photograph, capturing a tender father-daughter moment. Sharing the picture, she described it as the “best feeling in the whole wide world”. The photograph gives a glimpse of KL Rahul enjoying a precious moment with his little one, while Athiya’s caption reflects the joy of parenthood.

The picture shows KL Rahul carrying his little daughter on his shoulders, offering a sweet glimpse into their bond. Athiya’s caption reflects the joy and warmth of the moment. Alongside the picture, Athiya wrote, “best feeling in the whole wide world.”

Athiya and KL Rahul tied the knot in January 2023 in an intimate ceremony attended by close family members and friends. The couple welcomed their daughter Evaarah in March 2025, marking a new chapter in their lives.

The couple had earlier announced their daughter’s name, “Evaarah” (also spelt Ivaaraa), through a social media post, explaining that it means “Gift of God”.

The couple celebrated their daughter Evaarah’s first birthday in March this year. Marking the special occasion, Athiya and KL Rahul shared a joint social media post, expressing their love and gratitude to their little one for choosing them as her parents.

“Happy 1st birthday, my jaana Thank you for choosing us, we love you beyond words and beyond worlds,” they wrote.

The post also featured a few glimpses from Evaarah’s first birthday celebration. In the opening picture, Athiya was seen lifting her daughter high in the air, with a wide smile on her face.

Another photograph captured the little one’s hand placed beside her beautifully decorated birthday cake. Athiya also shared a picture of two animal-themed cakes, reflecting Evaarah’s fondness for wildlife. The final picture in the album showed Evaarah holding her father’s finger with her tiny hands, capturing a tender moment between the father and daughter.

--IANS

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