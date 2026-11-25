Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Actor Fardeen Khan is set to surprise audiences with a never-seen-before avatar in Ram Gopal Varma’s upcoming film ‘Police Company,' as his intense new look from the project has surfaced online.

The actor’s striking transformation offers a glimpse of a darker and more powerful side of his screen persona. Speaking about Fardeen’s appearance in the film, a source close to the production revealed to IANS that the actor has undergone a striking transformation for the role. The source added that his intense portrayal showcases a side of him that audiences have not seen before and that his new look left the team impressed.

A source close to the film’s production said, “Fardeen Khan is seen in a completely different avatar in Police Company, and the intensity he brings to the character is truly striking. It’s a side of him audiences haven’t seen before, and his transformation left everyone on set impressed. Everyone is extremely excited to watch his role on the big screen.”

A photograph of Fardeen Khan from the film has surfaced online, drawing attention to his dramatic makeover. In the picture, the ‘No Entry’ actor sported an intense and intimidating appearance, marking a departure from the charming and light-hearted characters he has often played. His menacing look hints at a grey-shaded character, offering a glimpse of an unexplored side of his on-screen persona.

Directed by Ram Gopal Varma and produced by Bhushan Kumar, “Police Company” features Harshvardhan Rane in the lead. The film is based on the life of Mumbai’s renowned encounter cop Daya Nayak.

Meanwhile, Fardeen Khan was last seen in the 2026 film ‘Raja Shivaji’, in which he essayed the role of Shah Jahan. Before that, he featured in ‘Housefull 5’ (2025) as Dev Dobriyal. The actor made his comeback in 2024 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ and went on to appear in the films ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and ‘Visfot’.

--IANS

ps/