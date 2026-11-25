New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) Ontario’s Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, and Chair of Cabinet, Victor Fedeli, said on Wednesday that the relationship between India and Canada is at its strongest ever.

“We see both our Prime Ministers getting along famously at international forums and during their visits to each other's countries. I think that is very important, and it is reflected in the growing volume of business between our two countries,” the minister said in an exclusive interview to IANS.

He pointed out that Ontario, Canada's largest province, is where most of the country’s manufacturing takes place.

“We make almost everything in Ontario -- planes, trains, automobiles and chips, whether VATO chips or computer chips. I believe this is the best our relationship has ever been,” according to the minister.

He further stated that the trade relationship between the two countries is moving in a very positive direction.

“There is no question that technology is the biggest area of interest, tech, tech and more tech,” Fedeli remarked.

However, the focus is now evolving. With around $6–7 trillion expected to be spent on defence worldwide over the next 10 years, both India and Canada are interested in supplying defence products to global markets, he added.

The minister said he expects to see greater attention on defence cooperation, while within technology, artificial intelligence will also receive much greater focus rather than technology in general.

The minister is of the view that collaboration between India and Ontario in artificial intelligence (AI), technology and innovation must happen through the education systems.

“Whenever I visit India, I often meet presidents of our many universities in Ontario, and we know they are developing strong Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and partnerships with Indian institutions,” he observed.

“We visit India twice a year, and we have been successful in securing business deals,” Fedeli said.

“We also have two offices here in India, which work throughout the year to identify and develop potential opportunities,” he added.

Ontario is the birthplace of artificial intelligence. Dr Geoffrey Hinton received the Nobel Prize last year for his pioneering work in machine learning several decades ago.\

The minister highlighted that there are 1,600 AI companies in Ontario, while 1,700 students were enrolled in AI master's programmes this year, and 1,400 graduated last year.

“We also added 17,000 AI employees last year. There is no question that Ontario is at the cutting edge of artificial intelligence globally,” Fedeli said.

The minister said that PM Modi’s visit to Canada will further strengthen the warmth and goodwill between the two countries.

“But this is not happening only with India; it is happening around the world. I call it the ‘Trump Accelerator’,” he remarked.

“We have always wanted to do business together globally, but President Donald Trump's worldwide tariffs have accelerated these partnerships and brought countries together much faster,” the minister added.

--IANS

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