Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Seems like the GTA fever has gripped actress Pooja Hegde as well. On Wednesday, Pooja uploaded a candid photo of herself posing in a breezy orange dress.

"Does working out in GTA count as a workout for the day? Asking for a friend...(sic)," the 'Beast' actress went on to ask.

It must be noted that Pooja is known to be a fitness enthusiast and often also uploads glimpses from her intense workout sessions on her social media, motivating other fitness junkies.

For those who do not know, GTA VI (Grand Theft Auto VI) was launched on 19 November 2026 after Rockstar Games' official announcement. Rockstar Games had reportedly planned an earlier release for GTA VI, however, it got delayed to November 2026 to incorporate some additional developments.

On the professional front, Pooja was seen sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur in the laughter ride, 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'.

As Pooja turned a year older on October 13, her co-star Varun took to the Stories section of his official handle and dropped a photo of himself posing with Pooja. The duo was seen standing in the middle of the water.

The 'October' actor called Pooja the 'brightest soul' in a heartfelt birthday post that read, "Poooooja it’s ur bday so I have to be only nice for one day but in all seriousness I wish u get everything u want and keep being the brightest soul I know too many more Aarti’s together (Hug emoji)."

Talking about 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai', the supporting cast of the drama also includes Mouni Roy, Kubbra Sait, Maniesh Paul, Rohit Saraf, Rajeev Khandelwal, Nitish Nirmal, and Sreeleela, along with others.

Released on June 5, 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' is believed to be David Dhawan's final directorial venture.

--IANS

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