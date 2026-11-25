Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Netflix unveiled the trailer of Imtiaz Ali's highly anticipated drama 'O Saathi Re' on Wednesday.

The clip revolves around a marriage that is on the brink of collapse. Roshni (Played by Aditi Rao Hydari) and Karan (Played by Avinash Tiwary) are struggling to make their married life work when Roshni feels attracted towards Pradyuman (Played by Arjun Rampal). As the story unfolds, it helps us understand that love is as much about understanding yourself as it is about understanding the other person.

Avinash Tiwary, who will be seen as Karan in the series, said, “ What I found particularly interesting about Karan is the absolute nature of his love. Roshni is his world, and so much of his identity is intertwined with being her husband. But beneath that devotion lies a man with his own insecurities and vulnerabilities. He is someone who wants Roshni to be happy, but also has to confront what that means when her happiness may not necessarily include him. It was fascinating to explore these contradictions and understand the many shades of a love that is both deeply giving and deeply human. ”

Aditi Rao Hydari, aka Roshni, added, “ Roshni is a woman trying to understand herself beyond the roles she has always played in other people's lives. She is a daughter, a wife and a sister, but beneath all of that is an individual with her own desires, contradictions and vulnerabilities. What I loved about her was that she isn't perfect or easy to define. Playing her meant understanding the complexity of someone who is trying to find herself while navigating the emotional consequences of her choices. ”

Arjun Rampal, who has been seen as Pradyuman, shared, “ Pradyuman brings a very different energy into Roshni's world. He is confident, self-assured and sees her beyond the identities she has always been associated with. What makes the character interesting is that there is more to him than what meets the eye. I enjoyed exploring his perspective on relationships and the way his presence adds another layer to this unconventional love story. ”

Produced by Window Seat Films, Imtiaz Ali, Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar, 'O Saathi Re' is set to premiere on Netflix on December 4.

--IANS

pm/