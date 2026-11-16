November 16, 2026 9:59 PM हिंदी

‘Yogi Ki Pati’ completes 50 weeks; exhibition brings UP’s development story closer to youth

‘Yogi Ki Pati’ completes 50 weeks; exhibition brings UP’s development story closer to youth (Photo: IANS)

Lucknow, Nov 16 (IANS) Marking the completion of 50 weeks of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s weekly public outreach initiative, ‘Yogi Ki Pati’, a special exhibition was inaugurated at 1090 Chauraha in Lucknow on Monday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath virtually inaugurated the exhibition, highlighting the role of public dialogue in strengthening trust between the government and citizens.

The exhibition features all 50 editions of ‘Yogi Ki Pati’, offering visitors a glimpse into the Chief Minister’s thoughts, government priorities and Uttar Pradesh’s changing socio-economic landscape.

Beyond government schemes and achievements, the initiative has highlighted issues such as cultural awareness, environmental protection, social responsibility, economic self-reliance and public participation.

Special stalls showcasing the state’s flagship initiatives, One District One Product (ODOP) and One District One Cuisine (ODOC), were among the key attractions. Traditional handicrafts, locally manufactured products and regional culinary specialities highlighted Uttar Pradesh’s cultural diversity and efforts to strengthen local entrepreneurship and give indigenous products national and global recognition.

Youth engagement remained a major focus of the exhibition. The ‘Friends of Yogi’ team interacted with young visitors, informing them about the state’s development over recent years and the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat, Viksit Uttar Pradesh’.

The ‘Rang De Basanti, Uttar Pradesh’ team also engaged students through interactive sessions and competitions. Winners received ODOP products as prizes.

Director of the Department of Information and Public Relations, Vishal Singh, visited the exhibition and interacted with students, briefing them on various youth-oriented and public welfare schemes.

Encouraging them to remain connected with their art, culture and traditions, he said that the state's rich cultural heritage was its distinctive identity and must be preserved and passed on to future generations.

The exhibition brought together governance, culture, entrepreneurship and youth participation on a common platform.

The completion of 50 weeks of ‘Yogi Ki Pati’ marks an effort to make communication with citizens an integral part of governance while encouraging young people to contribute to Uttar Pradesh’s development journey.

--IANS

brt/dan

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