India’s economy remains resilient amid global challenges, has stronger growth potential than China: Economists

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) India's economy remains on a strong footing despite global headwinds, geopolitical tensions and inflationary pressures, with economists expressing confidence that the country's growth momentum could significantly outpace that of China in the years ahead.

Economist A.P. Shukla said India's growth story is being supported by a broad-based improvement across multiple sectors rather than relying on any single engine of expansion.

He noted that healthy GST collections, rising direct and indirect tax revenues and strong corporate earnings continue to reflect the resilience of the domestic economy despite an uncertain global environment.

According to Shukla, inflation and crude oil prices remain among the key risks facing the economy. Rising energy prices can increase transportation costs and fuel broader inflationary pressures, affecting both businesses and consumers. However, he said India's performance across most economic indicators has remained encouraging.

Comparing India and China, Shukla said current projections indicate that India's growth rate is expected to exceed 7 per cent, while China's economy is likely to expand at around 4 per cent.

This suggests India is growing at nearly twice the pace of its northern neighbour and could widen that lead if investment and industrial promotion efforts continue.

Economist Pankaj Jaiswal said projections of around 7.2 per cent growth for India in 2027 underscore the economy's resilience despite persistent global challenges. He noted that the estimate is stronger than some forecasts that had projected growth closer to 6.8 per cent.

Jaiswal attributed much of India's economic strength to sustained public investment in infrastructure over the past decade.

Large-scale spending on roads, railways, highways, logistics and other infrastructure projects has created a strong foundation for long-term growth, he said, adding that economies with robust infrastructure typically experience faster and more sustainable expansion.

--IANS

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