Nepal PM Balendra Shah to visit India on November 22-23: Report

Kathmandu, Nov 16 (IANS) Nepal’s Prime Minister Balendra Shah will pay a two-day official visit to India on November 22 and 23, according to a local media report.

Citing the latest itinerary, The Kathmandu Post reported in its online edition on Monday evening that Shah and his delegation would arrive in New Delhi on November 22 and return to Kathmandu the following day.

A Foreign Ministry official said that the Cabinet was yet to formally endorse the visit.

Since assuming office as Prime Minister on March 27, Shah has not made a bilateral visit abroad. However, he has already travelled to New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September.

The proposed schedule includes a 30-minute one-on-one meeting between Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in addition to delegation-level talks, an official familiar with the preparations for the visit told The Kathmandu Post.

According to the report, the two sides are expected to discuss several key bilateral issues, including Nepal’s long-standing demand for additional air-entry routes through Indian airspace, post-disaster reconstruction assistance and other areas of bilateral cooperation.

Nepal has long sought additional air-entry points through Indian airspace to improve international connectivity, particularly for its two international airports in Bhairahawa and Pokhara.

Nepal is also seeking substantial Indian assistance for post-flood reconstruction and infrastructure development, through both grants and concessional loans. Kathmandu has reportedly sought around $2 billion in Indian assistance for reconstruction and rehabilitation following the devastating August 26 floods in the Bhotekoshi-Rasuwa corridor.

The two sides are also expected to discuss cooperation in the energy sector, as Nepal seeks to expand electricity exports to India while New Delhi has shown growing interest in investing in Nepal’s hydropower sector.

A week ahead of the proposed visit, Nepal’s newly appointed ambassador to India, Nischal Nath Pandey, took the oath of office and secrecy before President Ramchandra Paudel on Monday. Newly appointed ambassadors to China, Kalyan Raj Sharma, and Israel, Suresh Kumar Karna, also took their oaths, according to the President’s Office.

Meanwhile, India’s newly appointed ambassador to Nepal, Sudhakar Dalela, paid a courtesy call on Nepal’s Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal on Monday.

According to the Foreign Minister’s Secretariat, the two discussed various aspects of Nepal-India relations and ways to further strengthen the longstanding friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

--IANS

scor/ksk/as