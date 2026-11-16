Bangladesh: Rights group flags growing minority killings, death of 119 Hindus over last two years

Canberra, Nov 16 (IANS) A leading international human rights organisation has documented the deaths of 146 members of religious and ethnic minority communities in Bangladesh over the last two years, raising concerns over safety, protection and access to justice.

In its latest report titled 'Bangladesh in Crisis: Minority Lives Lost', Australia-based organisation 'Democracy, Rights and Persecution Watch' (DRPW) said that the victims include 119 Hindus, five Barua Buddhists and 22 members of indigenous communities, including the Chakma, Marma, Tripura, Bawm, Santal and Munda.

The indigenous victims are classified separately in this breakdown, although the communities include Buddhists and Christians.

The study compiled deaths reported by news outlets and other organisations between August 4, 2024 and October 27, 2026, according to a report in Australia-based media outlet OTN Bangla.

Among the documented cases was the killing of retired Hindu teacher Ganapati Chakraborty and his family in the Machhuapara area of Bangladesh’s Rangpur district.

The incident occurred on August 20, with police recovering the bodies of all four family members two days later, on the night of August 22.

The deceased were identified as retired Rangpur Zilla School teacher Ganapati Chakraborty, 65; his wife, Pritilata Chakraborty, 50; their daughter, Agami Chakraborty Prarthi, 23; and their son, Priyam Chakraborty, 12.

The report also recorded several cases in which media reports linked deaths to allegations of theft or local arbitration proceedings. One such case involved Ripon Murmu, a Santal labourer from Ghoraghat in Dinajpur.

The findings cited a news report stating that Murmu was assaulted and ordered to pay a Bangladeshi taka (Tk ) 20,000 fine at a local arbitration meeting in Bogura following allegations of welding machine theft. His body was found later that night.

It also referred to the case of Kshitish Mondal, a fish farmer from Tala in Satkhira. He was allegedly tied to a tree, beaten and attacked with sharp weapons following accusations of fish theft. He succumbed to his injuries while being taken to hospital.

These incidents raise concerns over the growing use of mob violence as a substitute for established legal procedures in dealing with allegations.

The report also documented deaths occurring in prisons and other forms of detention. It cites the case of musician Proloy Chaki, who died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital while in prison custody. His family alleged medical negligence, according to the report.

The report also highlighted the case of former Bangladesh minister and senior Awami League leader Ramesh Chandra Sen, who died in hospital after falling ill while in custody.

The study urged the Bangladeshi authorities to conduct independent and impartial probes into all reported deaths, take action against those responsible, and ensure protection for religious and ethnic minorities.

--IANS

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