Robert Pattinson confirmed to essay James Bond

Los Angeles, Nov 16 (IANS) Hollywood star Robert Pattinson has been confirmed as the next James Bond after months of speculation for the part.

The actor will be portraying the iconic British spy in the forthcoming installment of the 60-year-old franchise. The film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve of ‘Dune’ fame and scripted by Steven Knight.

The film marks the 26th title of the James Bond franchise, and Robert Pattinson, 40, will be the 8th actor to take on the role of the legendary Agent 007.

The official handle of the franchise took to their X, formerly Twitter, and made the announcement. They shared a picture of the actor holding a gun in the signature pose of the iconic character. They wrote, “Robert Pattinson is James Bond”.

James Bond has left an indelible footprint on global cinema. It was created by British author Ian Fleming. The MI6 secret agent made his cinematic debut with Dr. No in 1962, portrayed by Sean Connery. Over 6 decades, seven actors have essayed the iconic role, turning 007 into one of cinema's most enduring franchises. James Bond became synonymous with espionage thrillers, sophisticated tailoring, luxury automobiles, exotic locations, high-stakes action and memorable theme songs.

The franchise also popularised cinematic conventions such as elaborate opening sequences, elaborate villain lairs, technological gadgets and globe-trotting narratives, influencing generations of action filmmakers. Beyond box-office success, James Bond became a cultural export, shaping perceptions of British identity, masculinity, style and popular culture.

Its influence extends to video games, literature, fashion, advertising and music. Having reinvented itself across changing political and cultural eras, the franchise remains a remarkable example of cinema's ability to sustain a character across generations.

--IANS

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