Pakistan: Students seek action over break-ins, shootings at schools in Balochistan

Quetta, Nov 16 (IANS) Amid growing security concerns over attacks on educational institutions in Balochistan, the Baloch Students Action Committee (BSAC) has called on the provincial government and the Kech district administration to ensure their safety and take legal action, local media reported.

Addressing a press conference at the Turbat Press Club in Kech following break-ins at four government schools and a shooting at a private school, BSAC representatives alleged that thieves had targeted schools in recent months, stealing equipment and causing extensive damage to property.

The four schools were identified as Government Boys High School Kushkalat, Government Boys Middle School Meri, Government Girls Higher Secondary School Gulshanabad, and Government Boys Middle School Dannuk.

BSAC also said that a private school in Buleda was targeted in a shooting incident in early October, during which its CCTV cameras, doors and windows were damaged, The Balochistan Post reported.

The representatives said the incidents had further compounded the challenges faced by students in Balochistan, where a shortage of schools and inadequate basic facilities in many existing institutions already posed major obstacles to education.

They urged the government and district administration to ensure security and provide a safe learning environment for students.

BSAC warned that it would launch peaceful protests at educational institutions across Kech if the administration failed to address the issue permanently.

Last month, at least three female students were injured after masked gunmen opened fire inside the Girls Degree College in Balochistan's Nushki district, local media reported, citing the college administration.

According to the college administration, three armed men stormed the college premises on Tuesday, damaged surveillance cameras and vandalised the principal's office before firing at the students.

The injured were shifted to Mir Gul Khan Naseer Teaching Hospital in Nushki for treatment, with one of them reported to be in critical condition, The Balochistan Post reported.

The victims were identified as Mehmoona and Maryam, both from Qaziabad, and Rukhsana from Killi Mengal region in Balochistan.

The attack drew widespread condemnation from rights groups and student organisations, which raised concerns over the safety of students and the deteriorating security situation in educational institutions across Balochistan.

--IANS

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