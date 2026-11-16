When Priyanka Chopra texted an actress from Abhishek Bachchan's phone

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra once recalled a hilarious prank that she played on her co-star, Abhishek Bachchan, during her appearance on 'Rendezvous With Simi Garewal'.

PeeCee shared that once she hid Abhishek's phone and texted actress Rani Mukerji from it.

It must be noted that Abhishek and Rani were once believed to be romantically involved before both of them got married to their respective partners.

Host Simi Garewal asked Priyanka, "Did you steal his mobile once?"

Priyanka said that it was Abhishek who started the whole thing by stealing her phone in the first place.

She shared, "He stole mine first. He sat on it. Eventually, he couldn't sit any longer in the van because he had to get out."

PeeCee added that she saw this as an opportunity to pull a prank on Abhishek.

"I abducted his phone and hid it. I sent a message to somebody from his phone... Just that 'I miss you, where have you been? You wanna..."

Simi revealed that Peecee had texted Rani from Abhishek's phone, who later replied, saying, "Hi AB, what is wrong with you?"

When Priyanka asked Simi, who told her about this incident, she replied, "Well, I know a lot of people".

However, Priyanka already knew and said, "I am sure it is AB."

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Abhishek share a long professional association.

Their first project together was back in 2005, as they shared screen space in 'Bluffmaster!', directed by Rohan Sippy. While Abhishek played a conman in the drama, Priyanka was seen as his love interest, Simmi.

In 2008, PeeCee and Abhishek once again collaborated for 'Drona'. Directed by Goldie Behl, the fantasy adventure film had Abhishek in the title role, with Priyanka shown as his protector, Sonia.

Their last on-screen pairing was again in 2008 for Tarun Mansukhani's 'Dostana,' co-starring John Abraham.

--IANS

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