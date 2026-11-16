November 16, 2026 9:59 PM हिंदी

Yogi Adityanath-led UP govt steps up efforts to improve hygiene among adolescent girls

Yogi Adityanath-led UP govt steps up efforts to improve hygiene among adolescent girls

Lucknow, Nov 16 (IANS) In a major step towards strengthening menstrual health and hygiene among adolescent girls, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is preparing a roadmap to provide free sanitary pads to girl students in government and government-aided schools, officials said on Monday.

The initiative aims to ensure equitable access to menstrual hygiene products while addressing the social stigma, myths and misconceptions surrounding menstruation, officials added.

The decision was discussed at a meeting of the State-Level Menstrual Health and Hygiene Committee held on Monday at the Annexy Building in Lucknow.

The meeting was chaired by V. Hekali Zhimomi, Principal Secretary of Medical Health and Family Welfare, and focused on strengthening coordination among various government departments to improve menstrual health services for adolescent girls.

During the meeting, officials stressed the need to make menstrual health education and information about adolescence an integral part of regular school activities.

The committee emphasised that girls should receive age-appropriate information even before the onset of menstruation, enabling them to understand the physical changes associated with puberty and adopt healthy hygiene practices.

The state government also plans to launch comprehensive awareness campaigns through community platforms and various departmental channels to eliminate hesitation, social stigma and misconceptions associated with menstruation.

Special emphasis will be placed on reaching communities where cultural barriers and lack of awareness continue to prevent girls from discussing menstrual health openly.

Digital platforms and social media will also be used extensively to spread messages about safe and hygienic menstrual practices.

The campaigns will seek to encourage open conversations about menstruation and ensure that adolescent girls have access to accurate information and guidance.

Apart from access to sanitary products and awareness, the committee highlighted the importance of establishing proper arrangements for the safe and environmentally friendly disposal of used sanitary pads and other menstrual hygiene products.

Officials discussed strengthening disposal facilities in both urban and rural areas, with the Urban Development and Panchayati Raj departments expected to play an important role in improving the necessary infrastructure.

Representatives from the National Health Mission, Health and Family Welfare, Basic and Secondary Education, Secondary Education, Women and Child Development, Panchayati Raj, Urban Development and Social Welfare departments and other institutions participated in the deliberations.

--IANS

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