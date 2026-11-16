Bangladesh: 18 arrested for criticising PM, other ministers since BNP came to power

Dhaka, Nov 16 (IANS) At least 18 people have been arrested in Bangladesh for expressing views critical of the Prime Minister, ministers and government representatives since the BNP-led government came to power, local media reported, citing a human rights organisation.

Dhaka-based rights body 'Odhikar' presented the figures at a discussion titled 'Crisis of Freedom of Expression and Democratic System' held in the capital, saying the arrests were recorded between February 17 and November 13 this year.

The speakers warned that the proposed Cyber Security (Amendment) Act 2026 could be used to criminalise online dissent, silence criticism of the government and enable arbitrary enforcement. They urged the authorities to repeal its repressive provisions.

Syed Abdal Ahmed, principal information officer at the Press Information Department, said that Bangladesh's Digital Security Act (DSA) and the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Act had been used to harass people, expressing hope that the new cyber security law would not be misused to stifle freedom of expression, Bangladesh’s newspaper, 'The Daily Star', reported.

Additionally, Shafiqul Alam, editor-in-chief of 'The Daily Waadaa', called for legislation consistent with international standards to address online character assassination, defamation and misinformation while ensuring that freedom of expression is protected.

Recalling her arrest on October 26 after she posted a video online saying, “I am now a victim after I voted for the BNP government”, Sathi Akhter said she was taken into custody simply for speaking out following an alleged attack on her business establishment.

Furthermore, Jamaat-e-Islami MP Mir Ahmad Bin Quasem said that businesspeople were facing mounting difficulties, with some unable to pay workers’ wages and forced to rent out their shops to make ends meet.

He warned that publicly raising such concerns could invite arrest under the proposed cyber security law on allegations of spreading misinformation or rumours.

He said that he himself feared arrest for criticising the government despite being an elected lawmaker.

“Imagine the kind of fear this law could create among ordinary people,” The Daily Star quoted Quasem as saying.

Shahiduzzaman, deputy editor of New Age, emphasised that freedom of thought, expression and the press were essential for a functioning democracy.

He noted that elections alone could not ensure a democratic system unless people had access to information to make informed decisions.

--IANS

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