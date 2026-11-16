Pakistani forces forcibly disappear three civilians in Balochistan

Quetta, Nov 16 (IANS) Another three civilians were forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces in Balochistan, a leading human rights organisation alleged on Monday.

This latest incident comes against the backdrop of a growing wave of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances across the province.

Human rights body Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) revealed that an 18-year-old student, Dinar Baloch, was taken from his home in the Shah Ji Chowk area of Killi Jio in Quetta on November 13 by Pakistan’s Military Intelligence (MI) and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel.

In a separate incident, 23-year-old Muhammad Imran was forcibly disappeared by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and police personnel from Sariab Road in Quetta on November 12.

According to the BYC, Imran worked as a court clerk and was a resident of the Awami Pump area of Sariab Mill in the provincial capital.

The rights body further said that 23-year-old security guard Mahaz Baloch, a resident of Qambrani Road in Quetta, was reportedly taken into custody by ISI and CTD personnel in Quetta Bazaar on November 9.

Since their disappearance, the whereabouts of all three missing individuals remained unknown.

On Saturday, the body of a forcibly disappeared civilian identified as Imran was recovered from the Tump area of Kech district in Balochistan.

According to his family, Imran had been subjected to enforced disappearance nearly 15 days ago by Pakistani forces and death squad personnel during a raid on his home, the Balochistan Post reported.

Earlier, the bodies of two young men were recovered in Kech district, while at least three others, including a journalist, have been forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces in Mastung and Panjgur districts of the province, local media reported.

Reports suggest that the bodies of the deceased, identified as Jabir and Zubair, were recovered in the Tump region of Kech on November 12, nearly two months after being subjected to enforced disappearance by Pakistani forces.

Both men belonged to the same family and were residents of Gomazi in Tump.

Citing sources, The Balochistan Post reported that journalist Niaz Baloch was forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces on the night of November 11 during a raid on his residence in Mastung district. Since then, his family remains unaware of his whereabouts and condition.

In a separate incident in Panjgur district, a 30-year-old shopkeeper, Qambar, was taken from his shop in the Chitkan area on the evening of November 1 by a state-backed death squad.

The following day, a 70-year-old farmer, Hayatan, a resident of the Parom area in Panjgur, was abducted by Pakistan’s Frontier Corps (FC) and taken to an undisclosed location, with his whereabouts remaining unknown.

--IANS

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