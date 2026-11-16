12-year-old Christian girl abducted, forcibly converted in Pakistan

Islamabad, Nov 16 (IANS) A 12-year-old Christian girl from Pakistan’s Punjab province, Zarvia Pervaiz, who was abducted, forcibly converted to Islam and married, remains trapped in the custody of her abductors after a court dismissed the case and ignored evidence of duress, a report said.

“Pakistan has devolved into a hunting ground for minority youth, where non-Muslim children are systematically stolen from their families, stripped of their faith, and subjected to horrific abuse under the blind eye of the law,” Turkey-born journalist Uzay Bulut, formerly based in Ankara, wrote in PJ Media.

According to the report, Pervaiz was abducted in April 2022 by a 40-year-old man and his wife, who had been taken in by her family during a financial hardship, and was subjected to threats of violence against her family.

“In August 2022, Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan of the Rawalpindi Bench of the Lahore High Court dismissed the case in minutes, stating, ‘The girl is 12, she is married, and she did it out of her free will.’ Among the evidence not considered was a recorded phone call between Zarvia and her brother after her abduction, in which she said, ‘They are saying I have to do as they say, otherwise, they will kill my brothers’,” the report detailed, citing the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF).

The report stated that multiple organisations, including the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), the United Nations, and the Movement for Solidarity and Peace, estimate that around 1,000 minority children are abducted every year, with the victims disproportionately young girls belonging to impoverished Hindu and Christian communities.

“Families face severe hurdles when seeking justice. Local police frequently refuse or delay registering the crimes, choosing instead to write them off as runaway cases resulting from family disputes. This delay gives abductors time to relocate victims or secure fraudulent legal paperwork, making rescue incredibly difficult,” the PJ Media report mentioned.

According to Bulut, local courts frequently side with the abductors, viewing the case strictly through a lens of “religious choice” rather than child abduction, and then validate the marriages or return girls to their captors.

On November 15, minority members of the Balochistan Assembly, Ashok Kumar and Sanjay Kumar, held a protest against the authorities’ failure to find Hindu girl Bindiya Kumari, who was allegedly kidnapped from Sibi in the province. They said that Bindiya Kumari was forcibly converted to Islam and married.

On November 6, the Voice of Pakistan Minority (VOPM) cited cases of abduction, forced conversion and marriage of three minor girls, Maria Shahbaz, Neha Faqir and Sonia Tariq, documented in the USCIRF account.

“Authorities must investigate such allegations promptly, assess age evidence fairly and hear girls’ accounts without intimidation,” the rights body had said.

--IANS

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