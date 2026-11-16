Big B, son Abhishek Bachchan receive death threats From gangster Goldy Dhillon

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) After veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan greeted his fans from inside a bullet-proof glass at his bungalow in Mumbai, he and his son Abhishek Bachchan have received death threats from gangster Goldy Dhillon.

The gangster has claimed that the recent arrest of 2 of his associates by the Delhi Police has not derailed a purported plan to target the veteran actor in Mumbai.

Gangster Goldy Dhillon has claimed in a social media post that the Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested two of his accomplices, Vikas Thakur and Deepak Singh, from Mumbai. Goldy said that the two should not be linked to any other gang.

In the post, Dhillon also referred to the 1984 Sikh riots and said that the culprits of those incidents will never be forgiven. He threatened that no matter which country a person is in, those speaking against the Sikh community will be held to account. The post specifically named Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek, warning that even bulletproof glass would not protect them.

For the uninitiated, a few weeks ago, Big B greeted his fans at his residence Jalsa, amidst tight security. In the visuals obtained by IANS, Big B could be seen waving at his admirers just like any other Sunday. However, this time he was standing behind a transparent bulletproof shell that was installed on an elevated platform. Abhishek Bachchan also accompanied his father as he greeted the fans on Sunday.

Several security personnel were also seen around Amitabh as he made an appearance outside his house.

The security for the veteran actor has been tightened after reports of a bomb threat email. According to the reports, the Mumbai Police received information about the email on October 23. The email was reportedly sent to a school in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) area, after which the police had launched an investigation into the matter.

--IANS

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