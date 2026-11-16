MCA unveils ‘Batography’, celebrating Sachin Tendulkar’s legacy at Wankhede

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Monday unveiled ‘Batography’, a one-of-a-kind section in the MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum, which is dedicated to Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar.

Featuring 25 bats that trace his extraordinary cricketing journey from 1978 to 2013, along with select headgear and apparel from his personal collection, ‘Batography ’ was unveiled by Sachin Tendulkar, accompanied by Ajinkya Naik, President, Mumbai Cricket Association, at a special event on 16 November 2026.

The day marks thirteen years since the end of Tendulkar’s 200th and final Test, against the West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium (on November 16, 2013). It was also at the same venue on November 27, 1983 that a ten-year-old Tendulkar first watched a Test match and witnessed his hero, Vivian Richards, score a century.

Conceptualised around the idea of telling a cricketer's story through the instrument most closely associated with his craft, ‘Batography’ presents each bat as a chapter in Tendulkar's life and career.

The collection begins with the Kashmir willow bat gifted to him by his elder sister, Savita, in 1978, when he was five years old, and culminates with the bat he used in his final Test innings at the Wankhede.

Among the most significant pieces are the bat with which he scored his maiden Test century at Manchester in 1990, aged 17; the bat gifted to him by Sir Donald Bradman in 1998; the bat that he used in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2003 and was declared Player of the Tournament; and the one with which he scored his 100th international century against Bangladesh in Mirpur on March 16, 2012.

Complementing the collection of bats is an assortment of memorabilia that captures defining moments from Tendulkar's career. These include his first helmet, his Mumbai Ranji Trophy jersey, the India jersey and helmet from his 200th and final Test, and the sheet of paper he referred to during his farewell speech at the Wankhede.

Joined by his family during the unveiling, Sachin Tendulkar said, “For 24 years, my life revolved around 22 yards, and through that journey, my bats were the one constant. They always felt like an extension of my arms, each bringing back memories of a particular phase, a dressing room, a pitch or the roar of a crowd.

"From picking up my first bat in 1978, the one my sister brought back from Kashmir, to the one I picked for my last international innings here at Wankhede, the journey holds memories that I share with all the people who lived those with me. It is wonderful to see these bats brought together at the Wankhede, the place where it all began, through the efforts of the MCA and President, Mr Ajinkya Naik,” he said.

Ajinkya Naik, president, Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), said, “What we have unveiled today is a tribute to a phenomenon. Sachin Tendulkar has given this city and the nation a legacy that will be celebrated for years to come. In a year since we started India’s first museum and stadium tour, more than 23,000 people have taken the MCA Museum and Wankhede Stadium tour. The new zone now gives more reasons for people of all walks of life to take the tour and get inspired by the ‘Batography’ of a legend.”

The unveiling was followed by a felicitation ceremony hosted by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) in honour of Tendulkar, and a fireside conversation with him, attended by members of the MCA Apex Council, members of Tendulkar’s family, the museum team and members of the media.

The MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum houses more than twenty sections dedicated to different eras and personalities in Mumbai and Indian cricket. Its collection comprises memorabilia, including bats, balls, jerseys, blazers, gloves, stumps and photographs, contributed by some of the game's most celebrated players and, in several cases, their families. The museum also features interactive spaces, including a quiz room and an audio-visual room.

In October 2025, the MCA introduced India’s first museum-and-stadium tour. The newly unveiled Batography zone further enriches this experience, offering visitors an opportunity to explore a cricketing legend’s journey through his memorabilia.

Tickets for the museum and museum-and-stadium tour, both of which will include the Sachin Tendulkar Batography zone, are currently available on District for the period from 17 to 22 November 2026.

--IANS

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