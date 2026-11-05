White House vows to defend Trump agenda after Midterm election results

Washington, Nov 5 (IANS) The White House has vowed to resist attempts to reverse President Donald Trump's policies during the final two years of his presidency, predicting that Democratic challenges on immigration, taxation, energy and other issues would fail.

The White House Office on Wednesday (local time) defended the administration's record and raised the prospect of another impeachment effort, while offering no details of a specific proceeding or legislative proposal.

"In the final two years of his presidency, Democrats will try -- and fail -- to reverse everything President Trump has done," the statement said.

The release, issued a day after the November 3 midterm elections, portrayed the coming political contest as a defence of Trump's existing policies. It did not announce a new executive action, legislative initiative or negotiating position.

"These efforts will fail; the American people have already rejected this agenda," the White House said.

The statement placed immigration enforcement prominently among the policies it pledged to defend. It accused Democrats of seeking to undo border restrictions and large-scale deportations, presenting those predictions as part of a broader attack on the opposition.

It did not identify specific Democratic bills or statements supporting each of the intentions it attributed to the party. Its descriptions of what Democrats would pursue were the administration's political assertions, rather than an agreed account of the opposition's programme.

On the economy, the White House defended Trump's tax cuts and claimed they had delivered record growth. It also credited the administration with record energy production and what it described as American energy independence.

The release did not provide figures, time periods or comparisons to substantiate those economic and energy claims. It linked to a separate White House account of Trump's second-term record.

Law enforcement was another focus. The statement claimed that Trump had produced the largest decline in violent crime in modern history, but did not include supporting crime statistics or specify the period covered by that comparison.

The White House also pledged to defend its actions against diversity, equity and inclusion programmes, commonly known as DEI. It accused Democrats of seeking to restore those programmes and reverse administration policies affecting transgender minors.

Other passages alleged that Democrats would rebuild censorship mechanisms and weaken efforts to curb waste, fraud and abuse. The statement did not identify particular measures underpinning those accusations.

The White House accused Democrats of wanting to expand the Supreme Court and predicted another attempt to impeach Trump. It did not name lawmakers pursuing those steps or describe a formal proposal.

The release characterised the President's earlier impeachment proceedings as failed efforts and said future attempts to reverse his agenda would meet the same outcome.

The message was a pledge of continued political resistance: "President Trump will never stop fighting."

--IANS

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