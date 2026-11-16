Nitin Nabin offers Usha Arghya on Chhath in Patna, prays for peace and prosperity

Patna, Nov 16 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin offered Usha Arghya to the rising Sun God at his residence in Patna on Monday, marking the conclusion of the four-day Chhath festival.

Nabin performed the rituals with devotion and offered prayers to Lord Bhaskar and Chhathi Maiya for the happiness, peace and prosperity of people across Bihar and the country.

He also extended his greetings and best wishes to all devotees observing the Chhath fast.

Speaking on the occasion, Nabin said, "I offer my salutations to Lord Bhaskar and Chhathi Maiya. It is through their blessings that we have completed this rigorous four-day festival. I pray that Chhathi Maiya's blessings remain upon the people of Bihar and the entire nation, giving us the strength and energy to observe this grand festival every year."

He said the festival's message of cleanliness, purity, sanctity and discipline was reaching people across the country and the world.

"Chhath is a grand festival of Bihar that is taking its culture and traditions to the global stage," he said.

The BJP president also praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the country was progressing on the path of development while preserving its heritage and cultural traditions.

"I wish happiness and prosperity for everyone in Bihar and across the country. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is advancing towards development while continuing to uphold its rich heritage and culture. May we continue to celebrate this festival with the same enthusiasm every year, preserving its values of discipline, purity, sanctity and cleanliness," Nabin said.

Reflecting on the significance of faith and duty, he said worship should always be performed with complete devotion and sincerity.

He also distinguished Dharma (faith and righteousness) and Karma (action and duty), saying that faith provides people with strength, energy and a positive outlook to move forward, while actions determine the results.

"Having fulfilled our Dharma, it is now time to focus on our Karma," he said.

Nabin once again offered his prayers to Lord Bhaskar and Chhathi Maiya, seeking strength and blessings for people to continue their duties throughout the year.

--IANS

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