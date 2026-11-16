Telugu star Teja Sajja gets engaged to Mourya in a star-studded ceremony!

Hyderabad, Nov 16 (IANS) Telugu star Teja Sajja, who is best known for having delivered the pan-Indian blockbusters 'HanuMan' and 'Mirai', on Monday got engaged to Mourya in an intimate yet grand ceremony in the presence of family, close friends, prominent political leaders, and some of the biggest names from the Telugu film industry.

Sources present on the occasion said that the event, which was held at the Taj Krishna in the city, was graced by Megastar Chiranjeevi, Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Minister Seethakka, Harish Rao and Ganta Srinivasa Rao among others.

The Telugu film fraternity came together in impressive numbers to bless the couple. Among those in attendance were legendary director K. Raghavendra Rao, producers Allu Aravind, Suresh Babu, Dil Raju, TG Vishwa Prasad, Sushmita Konidela, Sahu Garapati, Venkat Boyenpalli, actors Srikanth, Ravi Teja, Nani, Rana Daggubati, Adivi Sesh, Sudheer Babu, Varu Sarath Kumar, Nidhi Agerwal, Niharika Konidela, Ritika Nayak, Imanvi and renowned filmmakers B. Gopal, Anil Ravipudi, Prasanth Varma, Shiva Nirvana, Nandini Reddy, Karthik Gattamneni, Maruthi, Chandoo Mondeti, Sailesh Kolanu and BVS Ravi.

Sources claimed that despite the presence of numerous celebrities and dignitaries, the engagement remained a warm and personal celebration, bringing together people close to Teja Sajja and his family.

It was a memorable occasion filled with joy, love, and heartfelt blessings as Teja Sajja and Mourya embarked on a beautiful new chapter in their lives. The wedding is to take place at a destination in December.

On the work front, the actor will be seen playing the lead in Suparn S Varma's 'Zombie Reddy2 NXT LVL- Dead Or Alive'. The film is slated to hit screens next year in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Nepali and Japanese.

Director Prasanth Varma, who introduced the zombie genre to Telugu cinema with 'Zombie Reddy', is playing the role of a creator for the sequel, with Suparn S Varma directing the upcoming film.

The new-age zombie entertainer is being mounted on a massive scale by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the People Media Factory banner. This marks the second collaboration between Teja Sajja and PMF, after the Pan India blockbuster 'Mirai'. Real Star Upendra too is expected to play a prominent role, while Bollywood actress Shanaya Kapoor makes her Telugu debut with the movie.

The project also boasts an impressive technical crew. Gowra Hari, who previously collaborated with Teja Sajja on 'HanuMan' and 'Mirai', is to score the music for this film as well. Abhinandan Ramanujam will be behind the camera for this film, which will have Banglam as its production designer and Vijay Velukutty as its editor. Hussain Dalal, Abbas Dalal, Prasanth Varma and Suparn S Varma have penned the screenplay, with Subbu K writing the dialogues.

--IANS

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