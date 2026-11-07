‘What more do you want a player to prove?’: Shastri to selectors after Shami’s retirement

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has questioned the decision to overlook Mohammed Shami for another opportunity in India’s Test setup, arguing that the veteran fast bowler had demonstrated his match fitness through consistent performances for Bengal in domestic cricket.

Shastri expressed his disappointment over the lack of opportunities for Shami, pointing to the workload he managed in first-class cricket despite questions surrounding his fitness.

Shami, who has been among India’s most accomplished fast bowlers in the longest format, had continued to feature regularly for Bengal, shouldering substantial bowling responsibilities. Shastri felt those performances should have carried greater weight in assessing the pacer’s readiness for international cricket.

Drawing a distinction between physical conditioning in the gym and the demands of competitive cricket, the former India head coach stressed that a bowler’s ability to sustain long spells during matches should be the real measure of his fitness.

“What's the point of being fit in the gym if you can't bowl 10 or 12 overs in a match? Here, you've got a workhorse who's bowling for you. So, I'm a little disappointed that he didn't get another go,” Shastri said while speaking on Sony Sports Network ahead of the 2nd ODI.

Shastri, a member of India’s 1983 World Cup-winning team, reiterated that Shami’s domestic workload offered sufficient evidence of his ability to handle the physical demands of competitive cricket. He also highlighted the importance of having an experienced fast bowler available when teams encounter injuries to key players during a demanding international season.

“I've heard all these press reports about his fitness not being good, but he was playing every game for Bengal. He was bowling 15-20 overs. What more do you want a player to do to prove his fitness? If he's in good form and has a good IPL, and one of your senior bowlers suddenly breaks down, you'll be looking for experience. But you've got a player like him there.

“It's sad when someone who's played so well for the country has to go. I definitely thought he had another 30 or 40 wickets in him. He should have played in the last 12 months and perhaps should have been in the side as a Test-match bowler,” Shastri added.

--IANS

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