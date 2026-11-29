New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) Government sources have strongly rejected Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s allegations that the Centre could resort to gerrymandering during the delimitation exercise, asserting that the process will be elaborate, transparent and strictly governed by constitutional provisions and established legal procedures.

With the Delimitation Bill set to be tabled in the Lok Sabha on Monday, sources questioned the intent behind Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of the government, maintaining that there was no possibility of manipulating constituency boundaries illegally under the proposed exercise.

Sources said the delimitation process would involve extensive consultations, adherence to prescribed rules and regulations, and intensive public hearings before any final decision is taken. The entire exercise is expected to take around two-and-a-half years to complete, they said.

“How can such a detailed and meticulous process be used to illegally alter constituencies?” sources asked, rejecting the Congress leader’s allegations.

Government sources also accused Rahul Gandhi of misrepresenting the geographical map of Assam to substantiate his claims of alleged gerrymandering. Sources argued that the state's difficult geographical terrain and accessibility challenges had also played an important role in determining constituency boundaries.

There are areas in Assam where geographical connectivity is complicated, with places appearing close on the map but requiring people to take long and circuitous routes to reach them, sources said. Constituency boundaries, therefore, need to account for ground realities, including accessibility and connectivity, rather than merely geographical distance, they added. Similar is the case with Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources accused Rahul Gandhi of presenting an inaccurate picture of the exercise and misleading people by overlooking these practical considerations.

They further maintained that delimitation is a constitutional requirement and an important democratic exercise intended to ensure equitable representation. Every citizen's vote must have equal value, sources said, adding that the government has a constitutional mandate to undertake delimitation from time to time.

The government's response comes amid escalating political tensions over the proposed legislation, with Rahul Gandhi questioning the Centre's intentions and alleging that delimitation could be used to influence electoral representation.

Government sources, however, insist that the exercise will be conducted within the constitutional framework, with transparency and public participation at every crucial stage.

--IANS

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