Mohali, Nov 29 (IANS) Roundglass Hockey Academy maintained their position atop the points table despite a 3-2 shootout defeat following a thrilling 2-2 draw against Ghumanhera Risers Academy, New Delhi, in the third edition of the Punjab Hockey League (PHL) 2026 in Mohali on Sunday.

Ghumanhera Risers claimed a bonus point for their shoot-out win on Day 11, but that was not enough to get them the top position in the standings.

Meanwhile, Govt. Hockey Academy, Sonipat, Major Dhyanchand Sports College, Saifai, and Surjit Hockey Academy, Jalandhar also registered victories on the day.

Roundglass Hockey Academy fought back twice in regulation time against Ghumanhera Risers before narrowly falling 2-3 in the shootout. Ghumanhera Risers Academy made a bright start, opening the scoring in the sixth minute through a field goal from Sukhdev Singh.

Roundglass Hockey Academy responded late in the opening quarter, as Sachin converted a penalty corner in the 14th minute to restore parity at 1-1. The Delhi outfit reclaimed the advantage in the second quarter via a 26th-minute field goal from Siddarth to take a 2-1 lead into half-time.

Undeterred, Roundglass Hockey Academy pressed forward after the break and drew level seven minutes into the third quarter when Jarman Singh netted a clinical field goal in the 37th minute.

Following a tense, goalless final quarter, the contest went to a shootout, where Ghumanhera Risers Academy held their nerve to prevail 3-2 and secure the bonus point, while Roundglass collected one point to remain unbeaten in regulation time and stay clear at the top of the table.

In the opening match of the day, Govt. Hockey Academy, Sonipat came from behind to register a 5-3 victory over Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), propelled by braces from captain Veer Kumar and Gurdyal Singh.

SDAT made a bright start, opening the scoring in the second minute via a penalty corner from P A Ragul before Veer Kumar equalised from a penalty corner in the sixth minute to leave the sides level at 1-1 at the end of the opening quarter.

The Sonipat outfit seized control in the second quarter, as Sachin (18') and Gurdyal Singh (21') netted field goals before Veer Kumar converted another penalty corner in the 24th minute to hand his side a 4-1 advantage at half-time.

Gurdyal Singh completed his brace from a penalty corner early in the third quarter (32') to make it 5-1. Although SDAT mounted a late push through penalty corners from P. A. Ragul (42') and M Sugumar (53'), the Sonipat defence held firm to claim all three points.

In the second match of the day, Major Dhyanchand Sports College, Saifai delivered a dominant performance to register a comfortable 5-0 victory over Republican Sports Club, Mumbai.

The Saifai outfit blew the contest open in the opening quarter, as Shivam (9') and captain Sunil Pal (9') struck quickfire field goals in the same minute before Himanshu Yadav converted a penalty corner in the 13th minute to establish a 3-0 lead.

Vikas Pal extended the advantage in the second quarter via a penalty corner conversion in the 22nd minute to make it 4-0 at half-time. Following a goalless third quarter, Aman Rajbhar capped off the commanding display with a late field goal in the 59th minute while the Saifai defence preserved their clean sheet.

In the third match of the day, Surjit Hockey Academy, Jalandhar claimed the bonus point with a thrilling 3-1 shootout victory over Namdhari XI after regulation time ended in a 3-3 stalemate.

Surjit Hockey Academy built a commanding 3-0 lead across the opening three quarters on the back of a clinical penalty-corner hat-trick from Akshit Singh, who found the net in the 14th, 22nd, and 37th minutes.

However, Namdhari XI staged a remarkable comeback early in the final quarter, netting three field goals in a five-minute blitz through Taranjot Singh (46'), Misbah Khan (48'), and Raman Singh (50') to restore parity at 3-3 and force a shootout. In the tie-breaker, Surjit Hockey Academy held their nerve to prevail 3-1 and secure the bonus point.

At the end of Day 11, Roundglass Hockey Academy maintained their position at the top of the standings with 18 points from seven matches (+21 goal difference), while Ghumanhera Risers Academy, New Delhi climbed into second place with 17 points from eight matches (+10 goal difference).

Odisha Naval Tata Hockey HPC (six matches, +13 goal difference) and Naval Tata Hockey Academy, Jamshedpur (seven matches, +11 goal difference) sit in third and fourth places respectively with 15 points each, ahead of fifth-placed Surjit Hockey Academy, Jalandhar (13 points from seven matches) and sixth-placed Govt. Hockey Academy, Sonipat (12 points from seven matches).

Organised jointly by Roundglass Hockey Academy and Hockey Punjab, the Punjab Hockey League aims to provide extensive match exposure to players from the grassroots level and contribute meaningfully to their professional and personal development.

Monday’s fixtures:

11 AM: Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) vs Namdhari XI

1 PM: Odisha Naval Tata Hockey HPC vs Major Dhyanchand Sports College, Saifai

3 PM: Naval Tata Hockey Academy, Jamshedpur vs Govt. Hockey Academy, Sonipat

--IANS

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