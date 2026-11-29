Islamabad, Nov 29 (IANS) The manner in which the Pakistan government treated the religious faith, sentiments, and devotion of the Sikh community on the occasion of the Prakash Utsav of Guru Nanak exposed the hollowness of Islamabad's repeated claims of love, respect and sympathy towards Sikhs around the world, a report said.

Recently, hundreds of Sikh devotees who had been eagerly waiting to visit historic Sikh shrines on the occasion of the Prakash Utsav of Guru Nanak were kept in uncertainty until the last moment and ultimately deprived of their pilgrimage by the Pakistan High Commission.

The behaviour of Pakistani authorities is not a routine administrative failure or an ordinary bureaucratic delay, according to the report in Khalsa Vox. However, it is related to the religious sentiments of Sikh devotees who consider visiting these sacred shrines as one of the greatest aspirations of their lives.

On one side, Pakistani ministers and officials have been claiming on international platforms that the doors of Pakistan are always open for Sikh devotees. They frequently speak about Sikh heritage, teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, Kartarpur Sahib and historic Gurdwaras to present themselves as the well-wishers of the Sikh faith. However, Pakistan in reality does not facilitate these pilgrimages or the timely return of visas and passports, the report said.

Pakistan issued 3,091 visas to Sikh devotees for the Prakash Purab celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, Khalsa Vox reported. Among these, around 259 devotees could not visit Pakistan as they did not receive necessary clearance from the Indian government. However, over 500-600 devotees reportedly could not undertake the pilgrimage due to Pakistan's High Commission's negligence, delays in returning passports and administrative mismanagement.

"This situation raises several serious questions. If Pakistan had already issued visas to the devotees, why were their passports not returned on time? When the pilgrimage dates had been fixed well in advance, why did the High Commission fail to complete the necessary formalities within the stipulated time? Were Pakistani officials unaware that failing to return these passports on time would mean shattering the long-cherished religious aspirations of hundreds of devotees?" Sudeep Singh wrote in the report.

"What kind of sensitivity is demonstrated by issuing visas, raising hopes among devotees, and then depriving them of the opportunity to travel by failing to return their passports in time? Does the Pakistani government not understand that visiting Sikh holy shrines is not an ordinary tourist excursion? It is a matter of devotion, faith, spiritual connection, and emotions cherished across generations," he noted.

"Consider the pain suffered by elderly devotees who would have spent years hoping that they would be able to visit the sacred land of Nankana Sahib and the pain of families who had made preparations for the visit months in advance. However, the alleged negligence of the Pakistan High Commission crushed all their hopes," according to the report.

"Pakistan's conduct exposes its double standards. Whenever it has to promote the Kartarpur Corridor, showcase its so-called religious tolerance to the world, or enhance its international image by invoking Sikh heritage, the Pakistani government leaves no opportunity unused to demonstrate its alleged love and respect for the Sikh community. However, when it comes to fulfilling the actual responsibility of ensuring that hundreds of devotees can undertake their pilgrimage, the same administration appears to demonstrate insensitivity and negligence," Sudeep Singh wrote.

A two-member consular team from the High Commission of India in Islamabad joined Sikh pilgrims from India at Nankana Sahib to coordinate efforts for ensuring smooth conduct of yatra for all pilgrims in Pakistan.

--IANS

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