Kabul, Nov 29 (IANS) China has become very good at punishing the people who run the scam economy in Myanmar but has been far less successful at stopping the flow of its own citizens who work in it, even as Chinese criminal networks are increasingly reaching into South Asia, according to a report.

"Death sentences in Fujian will not close this pipeline. To do that, China must stop recruitment at home. That means watching the job ads and chat groups that lure young Chinese abroad, following the money that flows back, and punishing the middlemen who send recruits to Yunnan's border and Bangkok's airports," Sachin Yadav wrote in an opinion piece for Afghan news agency Khaama Press.

According to the report, on October 13, a court in Quanzhou, in China's Fujian province, sentenced to death Wei Huairen, a former militia commander in Myanmar's Kokang region whose syndicate ran several large compounds in the border town of Laukkaing. The verdict follows the execution of 11 members of the Ming family in January and four leaders of the Bai family in February.

"Chinese state media present these cases as proof that Beijing's law reaches across its southern border. They are better read as proof of something else... Until Beijing treats that flow, rather than the kingpins, as the core problem, its crackdown will produce headlines instead of results," the report stated.

The report noted that the pipeline keeps refilling despite large-scale deportations. In a raid reported in July 2026, Myanmar's junta forces detained 777 suspects at Kyauk Khat, near Myawaddy, of whom 631 were Chinese, while nearly five dozen new scam sites have reportedly appeared across Karen and Shan states since 2022.

"China's South Asian neighbours should take note, because the same networks already operate in their region. India has brought home about 1,500 citizens freed from Myanmar's scam centres since March 2025. Chinese operators have also set up inside South Asia," the Khaama Press report highlighted.

The report pointed out that in January 2025, India's Enforcement Directorate filed charges against seven Chinese nationals accused of running predatory loan apps through Indian front directors, while in July 2025, Pakistani police arrested 149 people, including 48 Chinese, at a scam call centre in Faisalabad.

It added that Nepali police detained 122 Chinese nationals in a single cyber-fraud raid in Kathmandu as far back as 2019, while Taliban authorities in Afghanistan have arrested Chinese nationals accused of smuggling lithium-bearing rock and gold out of the country.

"What began as the smuggling of Chinese citizens into Myanmar is now part of a wider pattern of Chinese criminal networks reaching into South Asia," the report noted.

Calling on Beijing to share intelligence with neighbouring countries whose citizens are trapped in the same compounds, the report said that success should be measured not by bosses executed or rescue flights landed, but by how many fewer people leave.

"By that measure, China has not succeeded yet," it stated.

--IANS

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