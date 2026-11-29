Berlin, Nov 29 (IANS) FC Union Berlin have parted ways with Mauro Lustrinelli and his coaching staff with immediate effect following a disappointing start to the Bundesliga season that has left the club battling to avoid relegation.

The decision comes after Union managed just seven points from their opening 11 matches, with the club expressing concerns over the team’s performances and lack of sporting progress.

Along with Lustrinelli, co-coaches Sascha Stauch, Michel Renggli and Enrico Schirinzi have also left their respective positions.

Union Berlin president Dirk Zingler said the club had decided to make changes after concluding that the team’s performances and results had put their Bundesliga status at risk.

“After five months of working together, we must conclude that the playing style and the results achieved by our men's team threaten to see us relegated from the Bundesliga. The implementation of the direction agreed upon last summer, and the corresponding squad changes have not led to the intended sporting development. Therefore, we have decided to reorganise structurally as well as in terms of personnel."

He continued, “We thank Mauro Lustrinelli and his team for their work and wish them all the best for their future, both personally and professionally,” Zingler said in an official statement.

As part of a wider restructuring of the men’s professional football department, Union Berlin will establish the position of sporting director, with Maximilian Hoffmann appointed to the role.

Hoffmann, who previously worked as head of talent development at the club, will oversee squad planning and lead the scouting department.

The club have also confirmed that sporting director Horst Heldt will leave his position at the end of the season following a mutual decision. Heldt will continue working alongside Hoffmann and the existing team until then, with the immediate priority being to ensure the club retains its Bundesliga status and facilitate an orderly transition.

Zingler is scheduled to address the club’s sporting situation and the decisions concerning the men’s first team at a press conference on Sunday.

Union Berlin said the appointment of a new head coach for the men’s first team would be announced in the coming days.

--IANS

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