Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) Bollywood actor Viineet Kumar Siingh penned a lovely social media post for his better half as he completed another year of marital bliss on Sunday.

He posted a string of unseen photographs of the couple, claiming that every moment with his better half feels like a beautiful blessing. The 'Chhaava' actor also thanked his stars for finding such a partner, who is also his 'best friend, my happiness, my strength and my greatest blessing'.

Viineet wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Another year, another beautiful chapter of our love story! Every moment with you is a beautiful blessing and every year together makes me realise how lucky I am to have you in my life. You are not just my wife, but my best friend, my happiness, my strength and my greatest blessing. (sic)."

"Thank you for filling my life with love, laughter, care and countless beautiful memories. Happy Anniversary my love @ruchirasinghofficial," he went on to add.

Viineet got married to Ruchira Gormaray, and the couple welcomed their first child, a son, on July 24, 2025.

In July, Viineet Kumar celebrated his son's first birthday with ‘langar seva’ at Gurudwara.

They decided to start the special day at a Gurudwara, where the family participated in langar seva by distributing food. Later on, they also offered prayers at an ISKCON temple.

Talking about his son turning one, Viineet said, "Hridhaan turning one is a blessing beyond words for us. We wanted his first birthday to begin with prayers, seva and gratitude. Seeking blessings at the Gurudwara and ISKCON temple felt like the most meaningful way to celebrate this special day. As parents, our only prayer is that he grows into a kind, compassionate and grounded human being."

Professionally, Viineet will next be seen in Maddock Films' upcoming horror-comedy 'Shakti Shalini'.

--IANS

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