Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) Paris 2024 Olympic bronze medallist and 2026 Asian Games champion Aman Sehrawat has set his sights on the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) 2026 title after being retained for ₹56.1 lakh ahead of Season 6, making him the most expensive Indian player in the wrestling league's history to date.

The 23-year-old Aman Sehrawat is one of only two wrestlers retained by the six franchises before the Player Auction in Mumbai on Monday.

The retentions come on the heels of a blockbuster Season 5 auction where 63 wrestlers were sold for over ₹11 crore—led by Japan's Yui Susaki setting a PWL record at ₹60 lakh, while Aman, Antim Panghal, and Sujeet Kalkal each crossed the ₹50-lakh mark.

As captain in Season 5, Aman led from the front on the mat. He beat Sagar Sharma by technical superiority to earn Fighter of the Match in the Tiigers' opening fixture, and followed it with wins over Sumit Malik (14-5), Chirag Chhikara (17-7) and Ankush Chandram (13-4).

"Last season my own bouts went well, but as a team we could not get the results we wanted," he said. "I don't accept a loss easily. I lost at Hangzhou and came back to win gold at the Asian Games. Now I want to do the same with my team in PWL. I will give my 100 per cent and take the whole team along with me. This time, we are going for the title."

The Tiigers had originally signed Aman for ₹51 lakh at the Season 5 auction in January. Since then, he has become the first Indian to win Asian Games gold in the men's 57kg freestyle category, beating reigning World Champion Han Chong Song of DPR Korea 11-7 in the Asian Games final in Aichi-Nagoya in Japan in October. It added to the Paris 2024 bronze that made him India's youngest Olympic medallist.

"The Asian Games gold against the world champion has given me a lot of confidence, but I have already put that medal behind me. My target is gold at the LA Olympics, nothing less," he said.

"PWL is very important for that. Here I get bouts against top wrestlers from different countries, and with the Power Minute you cannot relax for even one second. That pressure makes you stronger. A league like this helps Indian wrestling a lot, especially young wrestlers who get to share the mat with Olympic and world medallists," he added.

Season 6 will be held from January 3 to 19, 2027, at the KD Jadhav Wrestling Arena at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi, under the aegis of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

For Aman, the move to the capital is a homecoming.

"This season is in Delhi, where I grew up wrestling at Chhatrasal Stadium, so it will feel like home," he said. "I hope the fans come in big numbers and support us."

A pool of 209 wrestlers from 24 countries will go under the hammer during Monday's auction, with each franchise holding a purse of ₹2 crore.

--IANS

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