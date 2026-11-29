Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi have been married for more than 4 decades now, but did you know that the renowned lyricist and screenwriter once admitted that he was drawn to the actress even when he was not too familiar with her.

When asked about the ‘first moment when he knew he loved Shabana' during an episode of 'Rendezvous With Simi Garewal' back in 2000, Javed Akhtar confessed, “Much before I told it to myself, I was really fascinated by her. I don’t know why. When I didn’t know her much, then too, she used to attract me. There was something about her that was always fascinating."

"It’s very difficult for me to decide what was the precise moment when I fell in love with her. I can’t think of a time when I knew this name, I knew this person, even remotely, and I was not attracted to her,” he went on to add.

Shabana pitched it, saying that Javed's attraction towards her might be due to the fact that they come from very ‘similar backgrounds’.

Recalling the exact moment she knew he was the one for her, Shabana shared, “Quite soon after I got to know him. Firstly, he used to make me laugh a lot. I used to keep laughing all the time. I enjoyed his company. I find him very stimulating; I find him to be one of the most intelligent men I have met, so I enjoyed his company very much and that, I think, led to love."

For those who do not know, Javed was married to actor and screenwriter Honey Irani when he fell for Shabana. He even had two children, son Farhan Akhtar and daughter Zoya Akhtar. However, the two went their separate ways in 1978,

In 1984, Javed got married for the second time to Shabana.

--IANS

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