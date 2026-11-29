Dhaka, Nov 29 (IANS) A Jubo League activist was killed, and two others were injured after clashes erupted between activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the Awami League in Zajira upazila of Bangladesh's Shariatpur on Sunday, local media reported.

The deceased has been identified as Ibrahim Sipahi, while two injured individuals suffered gunshot injuries. The clashes between activists of the BNP and the Awami League involved crude bomb explosions, motorcycle vandalism, and arson, affecting vehicular movement on the Padma Bridge and Dhaka-Bhanga Expressway, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

The clashes erupted in the Naodoba and Bikenagar areas near the southern end of the Padma Bridge on Sunday morning. The movement of traffic resumed after the situation was brought under control.

Police and local sources revealed that Awami League activists moved towards the southern end of the Padma Bridge from Bikenagar in the morning while BNP activists were present on the expressway at the same time. The activists of both parties initially chased each other before the confrontation escalated into clashes, crude bomb blasts and gunfire. Later, BNP activists left the spot.

During the clashes, the venue of the BNP rally was allegedly vandalised, and 12 to 20 motorcycles of BNP activists and a restaurant and nearby eatery at the Naodoba roundabout were set on fire. The videos of the incident that have surfaced on social media show people carrying locally made weapons blocking the expressway and setting off crude bombs, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Vehicular movement on the Dhaka-Bhanga Expressway remained suspended for around one and a half hours, leaving long queues of vehicles on both sides of the road. Police said the situation has been brought under control.

Earlier, at least four people were killed and several others injured from November 14-19 as widespread violence, marked by arson attacks, crude bomb explosions, vandalism, road blockades, and clashes, continued to grip Bangladesh.

The violence, which took place across at least 12 districts, targeted police stations, residences of political leaders, public offices, vehicles, transport infrastructure, financial and educational institutions.

Amid deteriorating law and order in Bangladesh, a series of attacks targeting the residences of Awami League leaders and those affiliated with the party was reported across several districts, with homes vandalised, looted and set ablaze, Bangladeshi daily The Business Standard reported.

The residence of Swechchhasebak League President Gazi Mesbaul Hossain Sacchu in the North Ibrahimpur area of Dhaka came under attack on November 18. A group of 20-25 people reportedly stormed the house, vandalised it and set a motorcycle and a sofa in the garage on fire.

The residence of Jubo League General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil in Mallika Housing in the Mirpur area of the capital was attacked, ransacked and set ablaze later that night, around 9 pm. Allegations surfaced that ruling BNP party’s student wing Chhatra Dal workers were involved in the attacks.

Furthermore, miscreants set fire to the four-storey residence of former state minister Shahriar Alam in Bagha upazila of Rajshahi district on November 18 after scaling its boundary wall and pouring petrol inside, The Business Standard reported.

The residences of former minister Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Major General Ziaul Ahsan (retd), former Director General of the National Telecommunication Monitoring Centre in Barishal district, were vandalised and set ablaze.

Additionally, in Patuakhali district, attackers set fire to at least seven houses owned by Awami League leaders and leaders of affiliated organisations, including former MP Shahjahan Mia, between November 18 and 19.

The ancestral home of former Feni-3 MP Haji Rahim Ullah in Sonagazi was looted and set ablaze early Thursday, while the residence of former MP AKM Bahauddin Bahar in Cumilla was also targeted.

--IANS

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