November 02, 2026 9:38 PM हिंदी

What makes Pune Metro’s new Pink Line so special? PM Modi highlights key features

What makes Pune Metro’s new Pink Line so special? PM Modi highlights key features

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) Pune is set to take a major leap towards modern, sustainable and inclusive urban transportation as the inauguration of Metro Line 3, popularly known as the Pink Line, is scheduled for Tuesday (November 3).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the ambitious 23-kilometre corridor and lay the foundation stone for the second phase of Pune Metro projects, collectively worth around Rs 21,800 crore, on November 3 at 12:30 p.m. through video conferencing. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

Highlighting the significance of the project, the Prime Minister shared a post on X, stating, “What makes Pune Metro's new Pink Line so special? 23 km connecting Hinjewadi's IT hub with Shivajinagar. Operated by women. Almost a third of the electricity needs planned from solar energy. Tomorrow, this Rs 8,300 crore infra enhancement will be inaugurated! A significant boost to 'Ease of Living' for Pune!”

Built at a cost of over Rs 8,300 crore, the Pink Line will connect Maan to District Court Metro station. It will provide direct Metro connectivity between Hinjewadi, Pune's prominent IT hub, and Shivajinagar.

According to the official release, the corridor is expected to significantly improve daily commuting for thousands of IT professionals and other passengers. This will also reduce dependence on private vehicles, easing traffic congestion and lowering vehicular emissions, the press release said. Its integration with the existing Metro network will further strengthen connectivity across the city.

Its focus on women's empowerment makes the Pink Line particularly remarkable. In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the entire corridor will be operated by women train operators. This will highlight the growing role of women in the country's urban transport sector. The project also embraces environmental sustainability, with approximately 30 per cent of its electricity requirements envisaged to be met through solar energy.

Alongside the inauguration, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for Pune Metro Phase-II, estimated to cost around Rs 13,500 crore. The expansion will comprise Lines 2A, 2B, 4 and 4A, substantially extending the city's Metro network. These corridors will connect important locations such as Vanaz, Chandani Chowk, Ramwadi, Vitthalwadi, Kharadi, Khadakwasla, Hadapsar, Swargate, Manik Baug and Nanded City.

The new corridors will also integrate with intercity bus services and existing Metro routes through key interchange points, including Swargate, Nal Stop and Kharadi Bypass.

--IANS

brt/uk

LATEST NEWS

BCCI extends IPL 2027 retention deadline to November 17 due to India-NZ fifth ODI clash

BCCI extends IPL 2027 retention deadline to November 17 due to India-NZ fifth ODI clash

From UAE honours to Israeli award, brave Indian pilot Smit Machchhar earns global recognition

From UAE honours to Israeli award, brave Indian pilot Smit Machchhar earns global recognition

Juhi Chawla wishes 'the King for the world' Shah Rukh on his birthday: Lots and lots of love

Juhi Chawla wishes 'the King for the world' Shah Rukh on his birthday: Lots and lots of love

SRK greets fans from a distance on his 61st birthday

SRK greets fans from a distance on his 61st birthday

CRPF DG hails record zero operational fatalities in last 12 months (Photo: @gpsinghips/X)

CRPF DG hails record zero operational fatalities in last 12 months

‘Pune Metro Phase-II to strengthen city connectivity with several new stations’

‘Pune Metro Phase-II to strengthen city connectivity with several new stations’

Pakistan: Seven schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shut due to lack of teachers, security concerns (File Image)

Pakistan: Seven schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shut due to lack of teachers, security concerns

DOMS Industries Q2 profit falls 36 pc to Rs 37.2 crore

DOMS Industries Q2 profit falls 36 pc to Rs 37.2 crore

'Why Type 1 diabetes didn't stop me from becoming World No. 1': Zverev pens note

'Why Type 1 diabetes didn't stop me from becoming World No. 1': Zverev pens note

Arnold Schwarzenegger leads a hilarious tale of saving Christmas in 'The Man With the Bag'

Arnold Schwarzenegger leads a hilarious tale of saving Christmas in 'The Man With the Bag'