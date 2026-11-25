New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) Indian women’s hockey midfielder Neha Goyal expressed happiness after making a successful return to the national team following a wrist injury, scoring a goal in India’s emphatic 6-2 victory over China in the Madhya Pradesh Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Bhopal 2026 on Tuesday.

Goyal returned to the Indian squad after recovering from a Grade 2 ligament tear in her right wrist, which she sustained during the first match of the World Cup. The midfielder had played through the injury during the World Cup and India’s 1-0 victory over China in the Asian Games final at Aichi-Nagoya in Japan.

Speaking after her comeback match, Goyal confirmed that her wrist was completely fine and credited her teammates for giving her the confidence to return to the field.

“My wrist is completely fine. I played the match, and I think my team has supported me a lot in this match. The coach also told me in the beginning that if I have any problem, let him know. If I have any pain, I should come out. But the team told me that we are with you,” Goyal said in a video released by Hockey India on X.

The midfielder, who scored India’s fifth goal in the 22nd minute through a reverse flick, said the reaction of her teammates after her goal made her return even more special. “When I scored a goal, my team was so happy. I felt very good that everyone came and hugged me. I also had a good feeling after playing the match,” she added.

Goyal admitted that she was still working towards regaining her rhythm after returning to competitive action following her injury but expressed confidence that her performance would improve with more game time.

“Today, I was not able to stop the bouncing ball properly because I played my first match after the Asian Championship. But it was better for my rhythm today. Tomorrow it will be better. My mindset will be to continue, and I will try to do better in the next two-three matches,” she said.

India’s 6-2 victory over China was their biggest win against the Asian rivals in the history of the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy. The result extended the defending champions’ unbeaten run to four matches and confirmed their place in the semifinals.

Goyal said the historic result would provide a significant confidence boost to the team ahead of the upcoming matches.

“I think this is the first time we have beaten China by seven goals in a row. So, this is our best score against China. This will give confidence to our team for the upcoming matches,” she said.

India will face Japan in their final round-robin match on Wednesday.

--IANS

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