Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Actress Niharica Raizada, granddaughter of legendary music composer O. P. Nayyar, has expressed her excitement about being part of the upcoming comedy film ‘Bhagam Bhag 2’, which also stars Akshay Kumar.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Niharica spoke about the project and said she was looking forward to beginning the shoot. She also shared her fondness for comedy films and said she hoped the team would soon get started with the much-awaited sequel.

Talking about the film, Niharica told IANS, “I hope that we can start it soon. The film is with Akshay Kumar. I hope that we are able to shoot it and bring it to you all. It's a comedy film, so I love to be a part of comedy films.”

Recalling her journey as an actor, Niharica said that in the initial years, she was willing to take up different kinds of roles while looking for opportunities. She also shared an amusing anecdote from her experience of working with director Priyadarshan.

“I can tell you about my life cycle. In the beginning, as an actor, we keep looking for opportunities. We do anything. I have also played the role of a duplicate. When Priyadarshan imprisoned me, he told me, Niharika, you know that your face won't be visible. This time, our director will say, Niharika, your face is visible,” she said.

‘Bhagam Bhag 2’ is the sequel to the 2006 comedy film ‘Bhagam Bhag,' which featured Akshay Kumar, Govinda, and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. The original film was directed by Priyadarshan and became popular for its comic sequences and ensemble cast.

‘Bhagam Bhag 2,’ directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, features Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal reprising their association with the franchise, while Manoj Bajpayee joins the cast in a role that was played by Govinda in the 2006 original. Paresh Rawal is also reportedly set to portray a double role.

--IANS

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