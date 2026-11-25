Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has objected to the proposed Indian release of the upcoming Pakistani Netflix series ‘Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo’. Ashoke Pandit, the chief advisor to the FWICE explained the reason behind objections to the release of the show in India.

‘Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo’ stars Fawad Khan, Hania Aamir, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan and others.

The body has formally written to the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, requesting him to intervene and halt the release of the series, which is scheduled to drop on December 4, 2026, globally.

Ashoke Pandit, the chief advisor to the FWICE, spoke with IANS, and addressed the issue, as he said that Pakistan is an enemy nation, and has consistently undertaken actions which harm the integrity of India.

He told IANS, “We take strict objection to this entire screening of this show which is based in Pakistan and has Pakistani performers, in India because we very strongly feel that Pakistan is an enemy country. Actors like Hamza and Fawad. Hamza was a person who had literally abused and made a mockery of our Operation Sindoor. They have quite often made fun of our security forces, our country”.

He further mentioned, “So, a country which doesn't believe in humanity, a country which doesn't believe in oneness, in togetherness, in non-violence, how can a channel which is based in our country screen a show which has come out of Pakistan. This is basically a Pakistani show? So, we at the federation level, we have appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji to take serious action against the telecast of this show and take a strong note about it and also the I&B Ministry, and Home Ministry to put a stop to this”.

He warned of non-cooperation in case things are not heard, and the show gets a release in India.

“If things are not heard, we will be forced to issue a non-cooperation order where our people, our industry people, our technicians, our workers will not be a part of any shows which have been shot here and are meant for Netflix. So, I am sure, I hope that things will be considered, things will be understood and understanding our emotions and the emotions of our country that this issue will be sorted out”, he added.

Last year in May, the FWICE had issued an advisory directing OTT platforms, media streaming platforms and intermediaries operating in India to discontinue web series, films, songs, podcasts and other streaming media content originating from Pakistan, keeping in view national security considerations and the prevailing circumstances.

The federation has issued clear directives to all its affiliated associations, members and stakeholders of the Indian entertainment industry, instructing them to refrain from employing, engaging, collaborating or working with Pakistani artists and professionals in Indian films, television programmes, web series, music videos and other entertainment productions.

The federation has also expressed its solidarity with the concerns raised by the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA), which approached the Prime Minister on November 24, 2026, seeking a ban on the Indian release of the said Pakistani series.

Apart from this, another Pakistani show ‘Dar-e-Nijaat’ starring Sheheryar Munawar received backlash in India after its watch party was organised in Delhi. The Pakistani romantic drama has found sizable fan-following in India. After the social media backlash, the organisers cancelled the show’s watch party in Bengaluru.

--IANS

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