Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Actress and producer Amala Paul revealed that she was sure that her movie 'Half' would go places ever since the first narration.

As the movie screened at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Amala recalled the time she first heard the story of 'Half'.

She said, "I remember having the first video call with the director, and he narrated the story to me, and then he was explaining the whole, you know, the process of the project and everything. Then only, I feel like I knew that this film was going to go places."

"With some projects, you know, right, we have great producers who are extremely passionate about making this film and actors like them who have put their heart and soul into it. So, yeah, I think this is just, we all knew it. Yeah, that's the feeling," Amala went on to add.

While speaking to the media, the actress opened up about the movie and her character Sophia. Amala also talked about how the Malayalam film industry is coming up with compelling stories. She also went ahead and expressed her love for Bollywood.

Made under the direction of Samjad, the core cast of the drama includes Ranjith Sajeev, Aishwarya, Abbas and Srikant Murali.

Talking about the technical crew, the project has the National Award-winning editor Mahesh Bhuvanend on board, who is known for movies such as 'Aattam', 'Vela', and 'Madhuram', with Mohandas credited for '2018', 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum', and 'Lucifer' as the production designer.

The camera work for 'Half' has been handled by Pappinu, who has been a part of 'Matinee' and 'Konthayum Poonoolum'.

The tunes for the drama has been composed by Midhun Mukundan, who received a lot of acclaim for his work in 'Rorschach' and 'Abraham Ozler'.

The screenplay for the movie has been co-written by director Samjad and Praveen Viswanath.

The team also included National Award-winning sound designer Vishnu Govind.

--IANS

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