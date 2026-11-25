New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) Radico Khaitan Limited, one of India’s largest alcobev players, is strengthening its presence in the luxury spirits segment with the launch of Rampur Jugalbandi #7 and #8 India Editions, the final two expressions of its acclaimed single malt series.

Limited to just 240 bottles, priced at Rs 50,000 (Telangana) each and bottled at 50 per cent ABV, the exclusive edition marks the first and likely last time the Jugalbandi series will be launched in the domestic market. It will be available across Karnataka, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Telangana.

The launch comes as Radico Khaitan steps up its efforts to build a stronger presence in India's luxury spirits market. The Company's luxury and semi-luxury portfolio has more than tripled in sales value between FY23 and FY26. During FY26, the Company reported sales of ₹475 crore in this portfolio and is targeting around 25% growth in the segment in FY27.

The portfolio includes Rampur Indian Single Malt, Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin, Sangam World Malt, Virasat Indian Single Malt and Kohinoor Reserve Indian Dark Rum. At a broader level, the Company's Prestige & Above portfolio grew 35.8% year-on-year in volume to 5.28 million cases in Q2 FY27, contributing 77.1% of its total IMFL sales value.

Commenting on the launch, Abhishek Khaitan, Managing Director, Radico Khaitan Limited, said, “Our ambition is to build Indian spirits brands recognised not just for their quality, but also for their craftsmanship, provenance and ability to create a distinctive experience for consumers. Luxury is built over time through consistency, character and a clear point of view. With Rampur Jugalbandi, we are bringing together rare cask expressions and the craft of Indian single malt-making in an edition created for collectors. This is an important expression of our belief that Indian luxury spirits can command a place among the most admired names in the world.”

The two expressions, Rampur Jugalbandi #7 (Mizunara Cask) and #8 (PX Sherry Cask), represent the culmination of the eight-part Jugalbandi series. Both were first unveiled at TFWA Cannes in 2025 for global markets and now make their India debut in this limited edition.

Jugalbandi #7 brings together ex-Bourbon and rare Japanese Mizunara oak cask maturation, while #8 combines ex-Bourbon with Pedro Ximénez sherry cask maturation. The two expressions explore contrasting cask influences, bringing together the character of Indian single malt with distinctive influences from Japanese oak and Spanish sherry casks.

With only 240 bottles allocated for the Indian market, the India Edition has been conceived as a collector’s release rather than a conventional market launch. The 50% ABV bottling also brings the expressions to Indian consumers at a higher strength, offering a distinct presentation of the final two chapters of the series.

Through Rampur Indian Single Malt and its wider luxury portfolio, Radico Khaitan is seeking to contribute to the growing recognition of Indian spirits in premium and luxury markets, while building brands with a distinctive identity and global relevance.

The two expressions were also showcased in India for the first time at the Fortune India Business of Luxury Summit. The summit brought together distinguished names from the worlds of luxury, fashion, design and business, including Silvia Venturini Fendi, Honorary President of Fendi, and celebrated Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, among other global and Indian industry leaders. The showcase placed Rampur Jugalbandi alongside conversations on the evolving landscape of luxury in India and the growing recognition of Indian craftsmanship on the global stage.

--IANS

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