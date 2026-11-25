New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Wednesday asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to explain his party’s stand on the Tamil Nadu government’s handling of the Karthigai Deepam festival at Thiruparankundram.

He accused the state government of failing to give effect to a Supreme Court order permitting the ceremonial lamp to be lit at a stone pillar on the hill.

At a press conference in New Delhi, Trivedi said a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and V.M. Pancholi had, on November 20, permitted the lamp to be lit at the pillar, known as the Deepathoon, on November 24, the day of Kartik Purnima. The permission was a one-time measure, subject to conditions, he said.

The lamp was lit on Tuesday at its customary location near the Ucchi Pillayar temple.

Trivedi said no lamp was lit at the Deepathoon and argued that holding the customary ceremony left the court’s order concerning the pillar unimplemented. He accused the state government of showing disregard for the court’s authority and the religious significance of the occasion.

Trivedi also questioned the timing of the state government’s application in the case.

Referring to an earlier Supreme Court order dated February 6, he asked why the government had waited until November 10 to file its response. He alleged that the delay was deliberate, pointing out that the filing came just two weeks before the festival.

Turning to Gandhi, Trivedi contrasted the government’s handling of the Deepam issue with an October 31 announcement by Tamil Nadu Minority Affairs Minister A.M. Shahjahan.

According to Trivedi, the minister had said the government would provide land ownership documents, or pattas, for thousands of mosques, dargahs and churches that lacked formal land deeds. The announcement followed representations from Muslim and Christian communities, he said.

Trivedi argued that the proposal would grant ownership rights to religious institutions whose occupation of land he described as unauthorised. “I want an answer from Rahul Gandhi,” he said, accusing the Congress and its INDIA bloc partners of applying different standards to the two issues while publicly professing their commitment to constitutional values.

--IANS

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