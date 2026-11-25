Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) India's automobile retail market maintained strong momentum during the first 25 days of November, with overall vehicle registrations rising 13.3 per cent year-on-year, driven primarily by robust demand for two-wheelers and passenger vehicles amid the festive season, according to a report released on Wednesday.

Total vehicle retail registrations rose to 33.36 lakh units during November 1-25, compared with 29.45 lakh units in the corresponding period last year, as per analysis of Choice Institutional Equities.

Two-wheelers emerged as the strongest contributor to growth, with registrations increasing 19.4 per cent year-on-year to 27.33 lakh units, while passenger vehicle sales rose 6.8 per cent to 3.61 lakh units.

The brokerage attributed the improvement to festive buying, GST-led affordability benefits and improving consumer sentiment.

However, demand remained uneven across segments. Commercial vehicle registrations declined 5.8 per cent to 74,548 units, while three-wheeler sales fell 14.7 per cent to 96,190 units during the period.

The sharpest decline was recorded in the tractor segment, where retail sales dropped 47.4 per cent year-on-year to 56,213 units.

According to the report, tractor demand remained under pressure due to below-normal monsoon rainfall, weaker kharif sowing activity and stress on rural incomes. Delayed agricultural cash flows also weighed on purchase decisions in rural markets.

Despite the softness in rural-related segments, the brokerage said demand conditions in the broader automotive market remain favourable.

Choice Institutional expects the industry's outlook for the second half of FY27 to remain positive, supported by continued affordability benefits, healthy financing availability, replacement demand, new product launches and rising premiumisation trends.

The report also highlighted growing electric vehicle adoption, infrastructure spending, freight activity and fleet expansion as additional factors that could support industry volumes in the coming quarters.

Exports are also expected to contribute positively to growth, although rural demand recovery and inventory management remain key factors to monitor, the brokerage said.

The brokerage noted that the final week's registrations typically account for around 20-25 per cent of total monthly vehicle retail volumes, indicating that November sales figures could see further upward revisions.

--IANS

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