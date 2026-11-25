Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, and actress Sahiba Bali celebrated Gurupurab together. The actress recently took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a picture of herself with the ‘Singham Again’ actor.

The picture showed the two posing together with their heads covered. She wrote on the picture, “I ate his half of the prashad too. Happy Gurpurab (sic)”.

The post soon raised eyebrows as it caught the attention of ever vigilant Bollywood fans, and netizens as they called it a “soft launch” to their alleged dating.

The post was subsequently shared on Reddit, where users discussed whether the two were hinting at their relationship. One user wrote, "Ik there are too many 'are they dating' posts for Sahiba, but this one is crazy and looks like a soft launch. More than a soft launch actually (sic)”.

Another user wrote, "It definitely looks like a soft launch (sic)”. A 3rd user commented, "Ate half of his Prasad, yeah, definitely dating (sic)”.

Arjun Kapoor has had a much-discussed romantic life. Before he made his Bollywood debut, he reportedly dated Arpita Khan, sister of Salman Khan. His most high-profile relationship was with Malaika Arora. The couple reportedly began dating around 2016–2018 and made their relationship public in 2019. Despite facing criticism over their age difference, they openly supported each other. The relationship also affected his equation with the Khan family. Salman’s brother Arbaaz Khan, who was married to Malaika Arora, went to marry make-up artiste Sshura Khan.

In October 2024, Arjun publicly confirmed his separation from Malaika Arora, saying he was single.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun was last seen in 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' which was released in 2025. The actor has been away from the screen in 2026.

--IANS

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