New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) The government is currently monitoring 1,862 central sector infrastructure projects with a combined cost of Rs 38.11 lakh crore -- of which nearly Rs 17.87 lakh crore or about 46.9 per cent -- has already been spent, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) said that the projects are being tracked through the ministry's PAIMANA-PROJ platform which covers infrastructure projects costing Rs 150 crore and above across 17 ministries and departments.

649 projects or about 35 per cent have achieved more than 80 per cent physical progress, while 326 projects have crossed the 80 per cent financial completion mark, indicating that a significant number of projects are nearing completion, it added.

The transport and logistics sector remains the largest component of the infrastructure pipeline, accounting for 1,324 projects worth Rs 20.37 lakh crore, representing more than 70 per cent of all monitored projects.

Roads and highways alone account for 972 projects valued at Rs 9.55 lakh crore, followed by 288 railway projects worth Rs 7.38 lakh crore.

Meanwhile, the energy sector comprises 229 projects with a combined cost of Rs 11.31 lakh crore, while water and sanitation projects worth Rs 1.97 lakh crore have recorded the highest expenditure-to-cost ratio at nearly 70 per cent.

During October, several notable projects were commissioned, including the Rs 4,445-crore renewable energy transmission scheme in Karnataka, the Rs 641-crore six-lane elevated corridor on NH-66 and the Rs 884-crore Coke Oven Battery rebuild project at Bhilai Steel Plant.

The government also onboarded 38 new projects onto the monitoring platform during the month.

Key additions include the Rs 4,464-crore access-controlled highway connecting Vadhavan Port and NH-48, the Rs 3,842-crore NH-752D road project in Madhya Pradesh and two phases of the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project valued at more than Rs 3,200 crore combined.

MoSPI said the monitoring framework is increasingly supported by digital integration with nearly 80 per cent of project data now being updated through APIs, helping strengthen real-time infrastructure tracking and data-driven decision-making across ministries.

The government also announced that the next monthly infrastructure status report for November 2026 is scheduled to be released on December 28.

--IANS

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