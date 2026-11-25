Quetta, Nov 25 (IANS) Over a dozen people have been killed and hundreds injured in shelling by Pakistani forces in Balochistan's Mastung district, local media reported, citing a delegation of local elders and representatives.

The delegation from Kardegap tehsil of Mastung shared the information during a meeting with Pakistan's National Party leader Abdul Malik Baloch on Tuesday.

According to the delegation, military operations had affected around 70,000 people across four union councils, with residents allegedly being given 24 hours to vacate their homes.

The delegation said that the burning of Killi Pasund Khan market in the Gurgina area of Mastung had resulted in losses estimated at tens of millions of rupees. Several shops, livestock, dozens of houses and jewellery were also reportedly destroyed.

They further alleged that all shops in Killi Guftari and Killi Khurasani had been set ablaze, while solar power installations supplying electricity to agricultural schemes were also damaged, The Balochistan Post reported.

The delegation sought Baloch's intervention and urged him to take steps to ensure the safety of residents as well as secure compensation for the losses suffered by them.

Condemning the reported shelling, arson and intimidation by Pakistani forces, Baloch described the burning of Killi Pasund Khan market as "deeply distressing and condemnable".

He stressed that protecting the lives and property of citizens was a fundamental responsibility of the government.

Describing the eviction of residents from their ancestral homes as "unacceptable", he said the National Party opposed forced displacement.

He added that civilians were enduring "severe hardship, fear and insecurity", stressing that the protection of human lives and fundamental rights must remain the foremost priority in any action.

Earlier, three civilians were injured in a drone strike carried out by Pakistani forces near the Sangar railway crossing in Mastung district, local media reported.

Citing residents, The Balochistan Post reported that the attack occurred late Sunday night, with one of the injured in critical condition.

According to residents, the three were attempting to extract gas for household consumption by making a hole in a pipeline when they came under a drone attack launched from a nearby Pakistan Frontier Corps (FC) camp.

The incident followed reports of a Pakistani military operation in Mastung's Gurgina on Saturday, during which mortar shells allegedly hit residential areas, causing property damage.

These latest attacks have once again exposed the continuing pattern of human rights abuses in Balochistan by Pakistani forces, where civilians faced arson, mortar shelling, intimidation, and enforced disappearances, leaving families in fear and uncertainty.

--IANS

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