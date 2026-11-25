New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) For long, successive governments in West Bengal have been demanding a name change for the state to something that would resonate with its history and language and be practical in use. It has been hanging fire for decades due to several reasons.

Now, the Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has initiated a new move, where the cabinet this week cleared a proposal to rename the state to ‘Poschim Banga’. The proposed name will be forwarded to the Centre for clearance after the state Assembly passes it, sometime in the first half of December.

What’s in a name? once asked the celebrated poet and playwright of England. But Shakespeare wondered over the name and intrinsic value of a rose over 430 years ago, and about an inert object that could not voice itself. The West Bengal debate today is beyond nomenclature, citing history, identity, federal politics, language, Partition, and even bureaucratic protocol.

But despite political persuasions, repeated resolutions, all-party consultations, and lobbying, the effort has remained stalled. The name West Bengal itself is a product of Partition, where in 1947, when the larger state was split between India and what became East Pakistan, later Bangladesh. Thus, West Bengal reflected its location relative to the eastern part of the historic province. Largely since East Pakistan became Bangladesh in 1971, many in the state began questioning whether the “West” prefix still made sense.

Additionally, state leaders have long complained that its representatives are often called upon last at national meetings due to the name featuring down on a list arranged alphabetically. Mamata Banerjee frequently cited this issue, saying the state's turn to speak often came when many leaders would have exited to attend duties or the attention in the room had waned.

Earlier, during the Left Front era, a proposal emerged in the late-nineties to rename the state “Paschim Banga”, the Bengali equivalent of West Bengal. The move failed to secure the then Union government’s approval. Then Mamata, after coming to power in 2011, revived the effort with another proposal that yet again failed to get New Delhi’s nod.

Her campaign gained momentum in 2016 when her Trinamool Congress government proposed three versions of the state's name: “Bangla” in Bengali, “Bengal” in English and “Bangal” in Hindi. There were objections, primarily that a state could not officially have different names in different languages. The Centre asked the then state government to submit a single name. Two years later, the Assembly passed a resolution seeking the name “Bangla” in all languages, projecting as a recognition of Bengali linguistic and cultural identity.

However, critics pointed out that it could create confusion with Bangladesh in international forums. Incidentally, “Joy Bangla” is popularly used in Bangladesh while saluting the country by its citizens. Opposing the move, then state BJP President Dilip Ghosh had accused the Trinamool government of trying to erase the history of Bengal, arguing that the existing name reflects the legacy of Partition and its creation.

An earlier exercise in renaming the state capital was, however, successful. In 2001, the city officially changed its name from Calcutta to Kolkata – the Bengali pronunciation by which residents knew it. It was part of a broader trend across India to replace anglicised colonial-era place names with indigenous forms, as in Bengaluru or Chennai. The change was approved by the Centre and gradually adopted across official documents, maps, institutions and international usage.

However, changing a state's name involves a more complex constitutional process requiring parliamentary approval, whereas city renaming is administratively simpler. Under Article 3 of the Constitution, a state legislature can recommend a name change, but the final authority rests with Parliament.

Any proposal requires action by the Union government and subsequent parliamentary approval. A bill needs to be introduced in Parliament on the recommendation of the President, who then refers it to the state legislature for their views. The bill has to be passed in each house by a simple majority. Once the President assents, the name change is recorded in the First and Fourth Schedules of the Constitution.

A recent example is that of Keralam, where in June 2024, the Kerala Legislative Assembly unanimously passed a resolution to change the state’s name, citing the official Malayalam name, cultural heritage, and a long-standing demand. The Parliament then passed the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, officially changing the state’s legal name to Keralam in the Constitution’s First Schedule. However, it also needs to be mentioned that, on occasion, shifting political priorities often reduce urgency, and such efforts get caught amidst broader Centre-state political dynamics.

--IANS

jb/uk