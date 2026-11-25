Los Angeles, Nov 25 (IANS) Hollywood actor John Travolta, who was recently honoured with a lifetime achievement tribute at the Torino Film Festival, has a taste for finer things in life.

The actor expressed his gratitude to the audience for standing behind him, allowing him to tak the flight. as he accepted the award

He said in his speech, “Thank you for giving me the most beautiful career. For the last 50 years, I’ve been able to explore and give audiences so many different characters. You’ve offered me the opportunity to sing, to dance and to play characters I would never have dreamed of. So, big thanks to you for letting me do what Shakespeare asks of us, to be, or not to be. You allowed me to be. You never clipped my wings. You allowed me to fly so beautifully, on the screen and in the air”.

He further mentioned that he has made sort of a mental library for the directors he has known, and revisits the shelves when he gets the opportunity to work with any of them.

He went on, “I watched directors do great work, not-so-good work, and mediocre work. So I collected everything I admired about the great directors and kept it in my mind like a library. Then, at a later age, I used all the things I felt worked and eliminated all the things that did not, and I made a little film that was perfection”.

He also spoke about his personal cinematic tastes and his working methods, as he said, “I’m a bit of a snob. I like classic cinema. I like Fellini, and De Sica, and Bertolucci, and Lelouch and Truffaut. I enjoy the stories that go deeply into the soul. That’s my favorite kind of film”.

--IANS

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